Boohoo Just Launched a Recycled Collection That We’re Swooning Over

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Environmentally-conscious fashion has never been as prominent as it is now, and tons of retailers are taking action and doing their part. Boohoo has now added themselves to that growing list by launching their new Ready for the Future collection!

These fresh styles are made from 95% recycled materials as a part of their commitment to becoming a more eco-friendly brand. They’re showing the earth some love with this collection, and allowing shoppers to feel a bit better while filling their carts with the latest and greatest styles! Keep reading to check out our seven favorite picks.

This Open-Back Bodycon Dress

Hello, drop dead gorgeous! If you want to show off your curves this summer, this bodycon dress was made for you.

Get the Recycled Racer Open Back Mini Dress (originally $30) on sale for $12, available from Boohoo!

These Seriously Comfy Joggers

Can one have too many joggers? The answer is no! But you can safely feed your loungewear addiction by picking up this recycled pair — which is made from a fuzzy jersey material that feels like a cloud!

Get the Recycled Towelling Joggers (originally $24) on sale for $10, available from Boohoo!

This V-Neck Bodysuit

The recycled towel-like jersey material that this bodysuit is made from gives it a textured look that’s incredibly unique. We’re loving the bright coral shade, but it’s also available in sand and black!

Get the Recycled Towelling Bodysuit (originally $20) on sale for $12, available from Boohoo!

This Casual Lounge Hoodie

Everyone needs a couple of casual hoodies in their closets, so why not get one that’s upcycled? This option has “Woman” embroidered across the chest in beautiful script. We can totally picture stars like Ariana Grande rocking it oversized as a dress!

Get the Recycled Woman Script Hoodie (originally $36) on sale for $14, available from Boohoo!

This Stunning Cutout Dress

The criss-cross style of this dress is show-stopping! It’s the ultimate summer dress to rock if you’re looking to make a bold statement, and we’re seriously digging the hot pink hue!

Get the Recycled Exposed Seam Cut Out Dress (originally $36) on sale for $14, available from Boohoo!

This Adorable Scarf-Style Crop Top

This might be one of our favorite crop tops of all time! It’s designed to look like a scarf at the hem, which is actually super slimming.

Get the Recycled Pointed Halter Scarf Top (originally $16) on sale for $6, available from Boohoo!

These Statement Wide-Leg Pants

These high-waisted pants are ultra-trendy, and they’re just as comfortable as your favorite pair of leggings! You can wear them while lounging or with an adorable crop top and some heels if you’re going out!

Get the Recycled Ribbed Wide Leg Trouser (originally $40) on sale for $16, available from Boohoo!

Looking for more? Check out the entire Recycled collection and shop all of the latest styles available from Boohoo!

