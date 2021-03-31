Just Dropped! The Boohoo x City Girls Collab Is Here to Upgrade Your Closet

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Whenever we catch wind of a new collaboration from a brand and celebrities that we love, we get excited. Boohoo’s collections have always delivered, and their latest is no exception!

Boohoo just dropped a brand new line in collaboration with the City Girls, a popular rap duo who have taken the world of hip-hop and fashion by storm. With cosigns from A-listers like Drake and Cardi B, it’s no surprise that these ladies are bold in everything they do — and this collection reflects that.

We picked out our favorite pieces from the range below, so keep reading to check them out for yourself!

This Bright Cropped Hoodie

This hoodie nails summertime vibes! We love the cropped fit and the lava-like quality of the tie-dye print. There’s no way you can wear this without a smile on your face!

Get the Tie Dye Offical Print Zipped Hoodie (originally $36) on sale for just $14, available from Boohoo!

These Oversized Printed Joggers

These sweats are so much more than typical loungewear! Butterflies are everywhere at the moment, and this is an easy way to trial the trend.

Get the Butterfly Print Oversized Joggers (originally $36) on sale for just $14, available from Boohoo!

This One-Shoulder Bodysuit

The asymmetrical cut of this bodysuit is super unique, and it’s ultra-flattering. We can surely see City Girls members Yung Miami and JT rocking this ‘fit with designer stilettos and Hermès Birkin bags!

Get the Fish Net One Shoulder Low Back Bodysuit (originally $30) on sale for just $12, available from Boohoo!

These Trendy High-Waisted Jeans

These jeans have the most interesting stitching on the front, which makes them far more unique than other options on the market.

Get the Acid Wash Double Layer Mon Jean (originally $56) on sale for just $22, available from Boohoo!

This Chic Bodycon Dress

Hello, drama! You can wear this little black dress on its own, or add the gloves to make a serious statement.

Get the Fish Net Mini Dress With Gloves (originally $50) on sale for just $20, available from Boohoo!

This Adorable Bikini Cover-Up

This beach shirt has a retro feel that we’re absolutely obsessed with! Plus, you can wear it over any look — not just to the beach. Good vibes all around!

Get the All Over Printed Beach Shirt (originally $40) on sale for just $16, available from Boohoo!

This Bold Oversized Blazer

Blazers are making a comeback for spring, and the oversized aesthetic is a hit!

Get the Oversized Eyelet Detail Blazer (originally $90) on sale for just $36, available from Boohoo!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the styles from the City Girls collection and shop all of the fashion available from Boohoo!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!