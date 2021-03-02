Get Into the Festive Spring Break Mood With Boohoo’s Latest Styles

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We know what you’re thinking: Is spring break even a thing this year? We all recall that last year’s festivities were abruptly cancelled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic — and nearly 365 days later, we’re still dealing with it.

But don’t rule out some sun-soaked R&R just yet. If you’re fortunate to live in close proximity to a pool or beach, or if you’re safely embarking on a mini getaway, Boohoo has exactly what you need to elevate your trip! Of course, even if you reside in a colder climate and plan on staying put, you can still shop our top picks and be ready when summer rolls around. There’s nothing wrong with being prepared!

The best part? Everything at Boohoo is 60% off right now! A great sale like this will surely lift your spirits and get you pumped for what the spring and summer hopefully have in store. Read on for more!

This Sleek Zebra Midi Dress

This dress is sophisticated, but still has a funky edge. The classic zebra print looks incredible, and the garment is specifically made for plus-size shoppers! Boohoo puts size inclusivity at the forefront of their designs, which are endlessly flattering for all body types.

Get the Plus Zebra Plunge Midaxi Dress (originally $30) on sale for just $12 at Boohoo!

This Adorable Top and Skirt Set

Simple and chic sets like this one are incredibly popular right now. The ruching on both the top and skirt can help conceal the tummy area, which always provides an extra boost of confidence!

Get the Satin Ruched Crop Top And Midi Skirt (originally $56) on sale for just $22 at Boohoo!

This Colorful Tank Dress

Think of this as tie-dye for 2021. Sure, this piece is form-fitting — but it’s not an over-the-top bodycon dress. The ruching on the sides is actually adjustable so you can make it shorter or longer, and it’s flattering to boot.

Get the Ink Print Ruched Side Beach Dress (originally $30) on sale for just $12 at Boohoo!

This Cozy and Comfy Romper

This romper is everything! It’s the perfect all-in-one outfit that you can wear while you’re relaxing — but still want to look cute (duh).

Get the Soft Tie Waist Oversized Lounge Romper (originally $40) on sale for just $16 at Boohoo!

This Cute Cropped Denim Jacket

Fact: A cropped denim jacket is a must-have for the spring and summer. It has the ideal length for warmer climates, and its oversized fit will give you tons of room to breathe while you wear it!

Get the Distressed Crop Denim Jacket (originally $36) on sale for just $14 at Boohoo!

These Casual Washed-Out Joggers

Joggers are forever a mood, no matter what time of year it is. We’re particularly obsessed with this washed-out print, which gives them such a relaxed vibe!

Get the Ofcl Studio Overdyed Marl Joggers (originally $44) on sale for just $18 at Boohoo!

These High-Waisted Straight Jeans

These jeans have a straight leg silhouette, plus slits on the hem that provide a flare look! This style is bound to be a hit during the warmer months.

Get the Washed Split Hem Straight Leg Jean (originally $36) on sale for just $14 at Boohoo!

Looking for more? Check out everything from the Spring Break collection and all of the fashion available from Boohoo!

