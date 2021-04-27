Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Boohoo has been coming in hot with some seriously impressive collabs lately! We were completely obsessed with the collection curated by the City Girls, the superstar rap duo, and now the retailer is back at it again. Their latest drop is all about celebrating curves!

This time around, Boohoo partnered with fashion influencer and top plus-size model Tabria Majors. She’s achieved incredible success and empowered many others in the process, and this latest venture is bound to take her to the next level. Check out our five favorite flattering picks for you to shop now — naturally, they’re all perfect for summer!

This Adorable Lounge Set

This two-piece set will allow you to look cute around the clock — even if you’re just chilling at home! The cropped tank and high-waisted dolphin shorts work flawlessly together, but you can also pair each of the pieces with other loungewear that you already own.

Get the Plus Racer Neck Top & Short Co-ord (originally $44) on sale for just $18, available from Boohoo!

These Funky Wide-Leg Pants

Feeling adventurous with your style? Then pick up these awesome pants! We adore the exaggerated wide-leg silhouette and the cool marble print. As fashion-forward as they may look, these pants can actually be super versatile. Team them with plain bodysuits, graphic tees or even longline bralettes!

Get the Plus Marble Print Crepe Wide Leg Trousers (originally $44) on sale for just $18, available from Boohoo!

This Flattering Side-Tie Wrap Top

You can wear this crop top in so many different ways! It will look great with a pair of high-waisted jeans, a fitted pencil skirt or with some sleek wide-leg pants. Its wrap style cinches in at the smallest part of the waist — emphasizing your hourglass silhouette!

Get the Plus Satin Belt Crop Shirt (originally $50) on sale for just $20, available from Boohoo!

This Bright Strappy Maxi Dress

This is definitely a show-stopper — walk into any room wearing this dress and you are sure to turn heads! We love its fitted vibe, plus the unique halter-style straps up top. No surprise here: We’re obsessed with the tie-dye blue hue that also comes in a lilac version. Want more of a neutral? Pick it up in black!

Get the Plus One Shoulder Ruched Side Maxi Dress (originally $60) on sale for just $24, available from Boohoo!

This One-Shoulder Ruched Mini Dress

The ties on the side of this dress create the most stunning and flattering ruching that you can adjust to your liking! We’re also crushing on the one-shoulder neckline and the beautiful lilac shade — it’s the dreamiest summer mini dress!

Get the Plus Wave Toggle One Shoulder Mini Dress (originally $44) on sale for just $18, available from Boohoo!

Looking for more? Check out all of the pieces that just dropped from the Boohoo x Tabria Majors collection and shop all of the latest women’s fashion available from Boohoo!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!