New York Fashion Week has come and gone, but there’s one look we can’t stop thinking about — and, surprisingly, it had little to do with the pieces worn on the runway. Instead, it was a classic fall outfit worn by none other than supermodel-extraordinaire, Brooke Shields.

On September 8, the fashion icon beamed with pride as her daughter Grier Henchy made her runway debut at Tommy Hilfiger’s spring 2025 show. Shields sat front row for the event, decked out in the ultimate fall uniform consisting of a beige trench coat and a crisp white button-down. She elevated her outfit with a navy blue blazer, a plaid mini skirt, black over-the-knee boots and a black handbag.

While her trench coat had a slightly oversized fit, she balanced things out with a slim-fitting blouse that was unbuttoned up top and tucked into her skirt. The timeless look is no doubt an easy way to appear as if you, too, are ready for the runway. So, why not combine comfort with style this fall by following Sheilds’ lead?

Of course, the star of the show was the star’s khaki-colored trench. Not only is it a fall staple, but it’s a surefire way to elevate your outfit no matter what you’re rocking underneath. Farktop’s Oversized Double Breasted Trench Coat is similar to the one Shields wore, complete with an oversized lapel, black buttons and a belt attachment. Not only is the windproof jacket practical for chilly temps, but the small details — such as the button strap attachments along the shoulders and sleeves — make it feel fashion-forward.

Get the Farktop Oversized Double Breasted Trench Coat for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, but are subject to change.

A luxe-looking trench coat and white blouse are the foundation for a stylish and refined cool-weather outfit. You can then give the combo a casual-cute spin by styling it with your favorite leggings, thick socks and loafers, or keep it classic with your go-to jeans and sneakers. For something more elevated, you can’t go wrong with rocking trousers and heels. The styling options are truly endless.

Verified Amazon shoppers have already given this trench their stamp of approval, leaving wonderful reviews detailing their experience. “This is a very nice trench coat,” one five-star reviewer raved. “I like this trench coat and the trench style never goes out of style, so I am definitely keeping it but I just might take it to a tailor and have it shortened. It is an excellent buy for the price.”

Another happy shopper revealed that while they were initially skeptical about the purchase they ended up being pleasantly surprised. “I was on the fence about getting this coat due to the mixed reviews, but I’m happy with my purchase. The coat is the perfect amount of ‘oversized’ making it easy to layer thicker materials under.”

Want to elevate your wardrobe? Channel your inner Brooke Shields and try out this trench coat, which is currently discounted ahead of Amazon’s Big Prime Deal Days.

