Cacao Powder Benefits (Plus 5 Products We Love)

What is it about chocolate that soothes the soul and delights the senses? Two words: cacao powder!

It’s no mystery that this ancient superfood is what gives chocolate its flavor — and what gives chocolate lovers their feelings of euphoria. Sourced naturally from the bean of the cacao tree, this power is both tasty and healing, loaded with natural benefits that have been lauded for centuries across the world.

So if you’re looking to boost your vitality and well-being, or are simply curious about all the health benefits cacao powder has to offer, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up five of the very best cacao powder products on the market. Read on to learn more!

What is Cacao Powder?

Cacao powder contains ground-up cacao beans that have been dried and de-shelled. Cacao beans grow on the Theobroma cacao tree, a native tropical species first domesticated by people in the Amazon jungle thousands of years ago.

Cacao powder is used for its all-natural chocolate flavoring in many recipes and dishes around the world. In its pure form, cacao powder does not contain any sugar or dairy, though these are often added to food and beverages for taste and enjoyment.

Cacao powder is considered a superfood because of natural phytochemicals present in the cacao bean that provide multiple health benefits.

Cacao Powder vs Cocoa Powder

Cacao powder and cocoa powder have a lot of similarities. Both have that signature chocolatey taste and both offer similar health benefits like antioxidant action. However, they’re not exactly the same thing. Here’s the main differences between the two:

Cacao powder: This is made from ground-up raw cacao beans that have not been roasted. Raw cacao powder has a more bitter, earthy taste.

Cocoa powder: This is made from roasted cacao beans, and then it is processed further at high temperatures. Its flavor is not as bitter as raw cacao, and sugar and dairy is often added to benefit taste.

Cacao Powder Health Benefits

As if its delicious taste isn’t enough, there are many well-studied health benefits of cacao. Here’s a quick overview of the most prominent benefits of taking cacao powder that make it an even more enjoyable experience. It’s a win-win for your wellness and your taste buds.

Reduced inflammation and pain relief

Cacao has documented anti-inflammatory effects, which can potentially help with things like pain relief and chronic illness. According to this study, it’s the powerful phytochemicals– known as polyphenols– present naturally in pure cacao powder that exert potent anti-inflammatory action.

Powerful antioxidant properties

In addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, cacao is a powerful antioxidant, meaning it protects cells from free radicals. A veritable library of dietary research concludes that eating more antioxidant-rich foods may help prevent diseases such as cancer.

Heart health benefits

Flavanols naturally present in the cacao bean help improve blood flow, blood pressure levels, and blood sugar control. It’s therefore no surprise that this study concludes that cacao consumption is linked to a lower risk for both diabetes and stroke.

Weight management

Cacao contains fiber and naturally helps regulate blood sugar. It also has a rich taste and satiating effect that can help control sugar cravings. Various studies on the inner workings of cacao’s molecular components indicate that cacao may help boost metabolism and even prevent obesity and obesity-related heart disease.

Improved gut health

A healthy immune system requires a healthy gut, and a healthy gut means a healthy metabolism. The key to improving your gut health is to increase the good bacteria in your gut’s microbiome, while decreasing the harmful bacteria that, when left unchecked, can lead to many problems. Luckily, polyphenols in cacao are actually considered prebiotics, which feeds the good bacteria. This makes pure cacao powder a great addition to any wellness stack for gut health.

Boost brain power

In addition to its positive effects on the body, evidence suggests that cacao is a robust nootropic, meaning it can help improve cognitive function. Cacao has also been proven to have neuroprotective properties, making it an excellent supplement for overall brain health.

Best Cacao & Cocoa Powders in 2023

1. Best Overall Cacao Powder: Earth Echo Foods Cacao Bliss

Why we love it:

This is one of the healthiest, tastiest, cleanest cacao powder for all situations. It’s USDA-certified organic, with a taste that knocks the socks off chocolate lovers. It’s also loaded with other superfoods that contribute both to the effect and taste, like organic coconut nectar powder and organic cinnamon, just to name a couple.

Earth Echo Foods uses ceremonial-grade cacao, chosen for its potency and healthy effects. Expect to sleep great when you take it at night and feel full and energized when you mix Cacao Bliss with your coffee.

What customers love:

Most verified reviewers use Cacao Bliss in the morning in their coffee. Because it’s both tasty and satiating, many people are able to kick their cravings while getting their chocolate fix at the same time.

Pros:

Free shipping on orders over a certain amount

USDA certified organic

Formulated with 10 superfoods

Non-GMO ingredients

Specs:

Size: 8.34 ounces/container

Serving Size: 1 scoop (7.88 grams)/serving

How to use: Add powder to hot drinks, baked goods, smoothies, and milks. Blend well.

2. Best Cannabis Cacao Treat (Editor’s Choice): Flower Market Cacao Keto Bites

Why we love it:

Say hello to the keto cannabis brownie of your dreams! Wellness and a lifted spirit are just a couple bites away with this guilt-free treat. On its own, high-quality cacao powder has been known to relax the body and mind. Add in CBD and THC, you’ve got a whole new level of chill.

The Flower Market Cacao Keto Bites get delivered directly to your door to help you satisfy your sweet tooth with healthy cannabis treats. Just one or two bites is enough to quench your chocolate cravings and feel amazing after the fact.

It’s recommended to start with one-half or one bite. Wait two whole hours before increasing your dosage to see what the effect is. From there, all you have to do is enjoy.

What customers love:

You can bring on the good vibes day or night with these cannabis-infused cacao bites. People dig the 1:1 CBD to THC ratio. At 5mg of each in every serving, it’s just the right amount of lift, packed in deliciousness.

Pros:

Contains CBD and THC

Vegan and gluten-free

Low in sugar

Delicious flavor

Specs:

Size: 20 bites/container

Serving Size: 1 bite/serving

How to use: Eat one keto bite to get started and wait a couple hours for effects.

3. Best Cacao Supplement For Women: Organifi Cacao Harmony

Why people love it:

Periods and chocolate cravings go hand in hand. Organifi Cacao Harmony can give you a healthy serving of the chocolate you crave with a mix of adaptogenic ingredients to relieve PMS.

This USDA-certified organic blend of cacao powder and other natural healers has been heavily researched to support menstrual health and hormonal balance. Adaptogens like maca and cacao are natural foods that organically address what the body and mind need.

So if your system needs rest, energy, or pain relief, for example, these ingredients will support what’s needed in the moment.

What customers love:

The immaculate online product reviews from women on the topic say it works and importantly, tastes great.

People love this healthy cacao powder with organic ingredients to support hormone balance and ease menstruation discomfort.

Organifi’s organic cacao powder is extremely well-reviewed for its soothing effects on period discomfort. The taste is also on-point to satisfy strong chocolate cravings.

Pros:

USDA-certified organic

Non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients

Zero-sugar formula

Provides PMS relief

Specs:

Size: 9.5 ounces (270 grams)/container

Serving size: 1 scoop (9 grams)/serving

How to use: Add a scoop to coffee, plant-based milk or your favorite smoothie and enjoy.

Why we love it:

MindBodyGreen’s collagen peptide powder is the best way to support your healthy beauty, while delivering your chocolate fix without the guilt.

Collagen powder is the hot-ticket supplement for anyone who wants better skin, hair, and nails. Collagen peptides also offer benefits to gut health by way of helping heal the digestive system’s natural rhythms.

MindBodyGreen combines the beauty-boosting benefits of collagen with other anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid. The chocolate version with cacao provides the veritable icing on the cake, perfect for morning energy.

What customers love:

The expert-blended ingredients in this supplement powder support faster growing nails, stronger hair, and better skin hydration. While people speak to a ton of different effects, the common theme is better overall well-being from verified testimonials.

Pros:

Non-GMO ingredients

30-day money back guarantee

Expert-reviewed

Dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free

Specs:

Size: 13.9 ounces/container

Serving Size: 1 scoop (19.7 grams)/serving

How to use: Add one scoop to your smoothie or coffee or shake well in nut milk.

5. Best Tasting: Ancient Nutrition Ancient Elixirs Superfood Cocoa

Why we love it:

All the cacao on our list offers great taste, but for the richest, most enjoyable flavor, Ancient Nutrition has the golden ticket.

Cacao is delicious, but this healthy blend is divine. Ancient Nutrition does a stellar job loading their superfood cocoa powder with powerful ingredients for wellness, while excelling in the taste department.

This supplement powder not only tastes out of this world, it’s one of the more versatile options we came across. Add it to hot or cold beverages, coffee (the most common), or any baking recipe where you’d normally use chocolate.

Whether it’s energy, relaxation, immunity, or just a delicious moment you want to yourself, this cocoa powder delivers the full package.

What customers love:

Across the board, users hail this as the healthy, delicious treat that jumpstarts their day. Enjoy a little self-care with just one scoop for all-day wellness.

Pros:

Keto-friendly

30-day money back guarantee

Organic ingredients

Formulate for stress relief and increased focus

Specs:

Size: 8.4 ounces/container

Serving Size: 1 scoop (11.9 grams)/serving

How to use: Add one scoop to coffee, smoothie, and your favorite baking recipes.

How to Prepare Cacao or Cocoa Powder

Great news! Both cacao and cocoa powder are highly versatile. You can add a tablespoon or more to your baking recipes for a rich, chocolate flavor.

Another popular usage for cacao powder and cocoa powder is in smoothies. Simply add a heaping tablespoon of cacao or cocoa powder into your blender with a banana, a cup of nut milk, some ice, and a tablespoon of your favorite natural sweetener. Blend and enjoy the chocolatey goodness.

Finally, here’s a foolproof way to make healthy hot chocolate that will delight your palate and soothe your cravings:

Healthy Hot Chocolate

Prepare about 1 cup of hot water

Place 1 tablespoon cacao or cocoa powder in a mug

Add a dash of cinnamon and a dash of salt

Pour in about 3/4 cup hot water and whisk

Add 1 tablespoon of your favorite natural sweetener like Stevia or honey

Stir

Add the desired amount of your favorite plant-based milk and stir again

Sip and enjoy!

FAQs:

What are cacao nibs?

Before a cacao bean can become cacao powder, it is first dried and fermented. Cacao nibs are little pieces of dried, fermented cacao beans. Cacao nibs are also considered a raw food, as they come from beans that have not been roasted.

Are there risks to taking cacao powder?

Cacao powder contains a very small amount of caffeine, around 2% or less of what coffee provides. Unless you are super sensitive to caffeine, you should not experience side effects from cacao powder. In fact, many people use it for an energy boost or to get off their coffee kick.

Cacao: Nature’s best combo of flavor and health

Chocolate lovers rejoice in the experience of deep, delicious flavor. With cacao powder, junkies everywhere get the magical flavor of chocolate with the wide health benefits of the cacao bean. It’s anti-inflammatory, brain-protecting, energy-boosting love in every serving.

So grab your cacao powder and make that smoothie or hot chocolate for some delectable self-love.

