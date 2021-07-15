These Classic Biker Shorts Nail Off-Duty Ballerina Vibes

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you ever took dance classes growing up, you likely wore a leotard that was purchased from Capezio. It’s an iconic brand, and many professional dancers may still wear their gear as adults. But here’s the thing: You don’t have to be a prima ballerina to shop their famous fashions!

While we might not be in the market for a traditional leotard, we did find a pair of biker-style shorts that totally resemble what the professionals wear after their studio sessions. We love how sleek they are, and think they’re perfect for throwing on after a workout — or for a laid-back day of errands and brunch!

Get the Capezio Team Basic High-Waisted Shorts with free shipping for just $18, available from Zappos!

These shorts are skintight, but they’re made from an ultra-stretchy material. They offer an impressive 10% spandex in the fabric, which is a higher percentage than many similar pairs on the market. They’re designed to move with you, so you won’t feel restricted when you wear them — hence why they’ve consistently received the dancer seal of approval.

These are high-waisted shorts, but you can fold them over if you prefer a mid-rise fit. The inseam is only three inches long, which may be on the shorter side for some shoppers. Even if you can’t picture yourself working out in these at a public gym due to their length, you can wear them underneath short dresses for extra coverage. Talk about a handy hack, right?

You can currently score these shorts in four colors: Black, pink, bright red and a vibrant turquoise blue. The black pair is timeless, but the bold hues are just as worthwhile. They’re especially great for the summertime months when the sun is out and the vibes are cheerful!

Not only do we adore the look and fit of these shorts, they’re seriously affordable to boot! At just $18 a piece, these might be one of the more inexpensive workout shorts we’ve seen recently. Even if you wanted to get all four colors, it would still put less of a dent in your bank account than one pair from a trendier brand. Dancer or not, these shorts are ideal for any type of workout or relaxed day. Shop now!

