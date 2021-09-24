Just Launched! This Athleisure Line Now Available on Zappos Is Major

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Did you know that Zappos has so much more to offer than just shoes? Don’t get Us wrong — their footwear selection is next level, but you can also score clothing, accessories and a variety of other categories, plus they’re constantly adding more brand shops to their online store! There’s always something new to explore, and this latest launch is one that we’re seriously excited about.

We just got wind of Carbon38’s new partnership with Zappos, and we’re not exaggerating when we say that it’s one of our favorite athleisure lines we’ve seen to date. We decided to pick out three of our most-loved sets for you to shop below — keep reading to see what all the hype is about!

This Metallic Leopard Sports Bra

When we spotted this stunning sports bra, we immediately clicked on it! The subtle metallic leopard print looks so sleek and stylish, and the bra itself looks super supportive. Shoppers say that they adore the fit and feel of this bra. If you’re going to break a major sweat, you might as well do it in style!

Get the Carbon38 Action Bra In Leopard Takara Shine with free shipping for $85, available from Zappos!

These Matching Metallic Leggings

Complete the metallic leopard outfit with these leggings! The high-rise fit pairs perfectly with the sports bra, and we always love a great matching set. The leggings have a wide waistband that offers some tummy control and excellent support while you exercise.

Get the Carbon38 High-Rise 7/8 Leggings In Leopard Takara Shine with free shipping for $118, available from Zappos!

This Twist-Front Bra Top

This top falls somewhere in between a sports bra and a cropped cami. The twist-front wrap style makes it look a lot more stylish than your typical sports bra, and it also has removable cups built-in. There might be more supportive sports bras on the market, but this is definitely one of the more fashion-forward options!

Get the Carbon38 Twist Front Cami with free shipping for $88, available from Zappos!

These Matching Solid Leggings

We’ve been all about the monochromatic set look, so why not get this pair of leggings to match the adorable top we just mentioned? We think that the jade green shade would look amazing on so many different skin tones, and the two pieces together will complement a range of body types as well!

Get the Carbon38 High-Rise 7/8 Length Leggings In Cloud Compression with free shipping for $98, available from Zappos!

This Ultra-Soft Organic Cotton Crewneck

This may be a classic crewneck, but there’s something about it that feels more elevated. We adore the ribbed detail along the cuffs, hemline and neckline, and shoppers say that the knit material feels extra luxurious!

Get the Carbon38 French Terry Crew Neck Sweatshirt with free shipping for $128, available from Zappos!

These Matching Cozy Sweats

We’re still massive fans of the all-grey “groufit,” and we can totally picture ourselves wearing these wide-leg sweats with the sweatshirt we just mentioned! These pants are high-waisted, which effortlessly works with the slightly cropped style of the matching top.

Get the Carbon38 French Terry Capri Sweatpants with free shipping for $128, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out the entire collection from Carbon28 and shop all of the women’s clothing, shoes and more available from Zappos!

