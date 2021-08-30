Shoppers Say These Ribbed Leggings Can Hide ‘Any Figure Flaws’

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

With fall on the horizon, we’re anticipating some changes in the weather — which means our wardrobes are going to have to follow suit. We’re ready to break out our favorite (and most comfortable) full-length leggings again!

Not all leggings were created equally, and if you’re an athleisure connoisseur, you know which pairs are worth splashing out extra cash on. For example, according to savvy shoppers, this ribbed version we found from Carbon38 on Zappos are incredible and worth every single penny! We have the scoop on what makes these leggings special, and why you should add them to your lounge rotation ASAP. Keep reading for more!

Get the Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Leggings with free shipping for $98, available from Zappos!

These leggings are ultra-stretchy, but the material’s best feature is by far the ribbing. Reviewers say that this added texture can conceal “any figure flaws” and smooth you out beautifully for a seriously flattering look. They love how these leggings hug every curve and make them feel supported during workouts! Even if you’re not a gym fan, these leggings are beyond comfortable and excellent for lounging or casual wear.

If you do decide to wear these leggings during your workouts, we noticed multiple reviewers point out that they are fully squat-proof, which is always a plus. One shopper mentioned that they wore these leggings for a five mile run and a HIIT class, and didn’t notice any sweat stains — clearly, the material has incredible moisture-wicking abilities!

Get the Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Leggings with free shipping for $98, available from Zappos!

You can currently pick up these leggings in three different shades: Black, white and a bright magenta pink. The black option is always a safe bet, but we truly love the other two choices as well. We know what you’re probably thinking — wearing white leggings is a bit of a risky move. But thanks to the ribbed material and overall design, you can rock them confidently! Shoppers claim that even the white pair is flattering, so you shouldn’t stress about making a blanco buy this close to Labor Day!

If you’re looking to diversify your current stock of leggings, this Carbon38 pair is a great option. Zappos reviewers are completely “obsessed” with them and returning for more! Interested? Treat yourself to some new fall loungewear courtesy of these lovely leggings — the people have spoken, and they say you won’t regret this buy!

See it: Get the Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Leggings with free shipping for $98, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Carbon38 and shop all of the women’s clothing, shoes and more available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!