Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Zappos is most known for being the go-to online destination for all of your footwear needs, but the e-tailer has so much more to offer! You can find amazing clothes and accessories from all of your favorite brands at great prices. The best part? Zappos always ships free, and they have a 365-day return policy on all of their items!

That’s why we’ve started to expand our purchases beyond just shoes. We’re shopping for some new additions to our closets, and think a quality designer pair of jeans is the way to go. We found these awesome skinny jeans from True Religion that you can wear year-round, and their sale price is truly unbeatable!

Get the True Religion Halle High-Rise Skinny Exposed Button (originally $159) on sale with free shipping for $98, available from Zappos!

True Religion is one of the original brands that launched the designer jean trend, and the company is still thriving! They continue to drop current styles that we’re obsessed with, and these skinny jeans are at the top of the list. We know that skinny jeans aren’t quite as popular as they were five or ten years ago, but they can still be seriously figure-flattering.

This pair has a button-fly closure that gives the jeans a modern touch. The exposed buttons elevate these jeans with some edge, and we’re particular fans of this wash. They’re rendered in a lighter blue with deliberate fading that gives them a vintage feel. The high-waisted cut is also fantastic — you can wear all of your favorite crop tops or tuck in longer blouses!

Get the True Religion Halle High-Rise Skinny Exposed Button (originally $159) on sale with free shipping for $98, available from Zappos!

When you purchase a high-quality pair of jeans like these skinnies, they’re made to last. They have a classic look that will complement your wardrobe regardless of what the current trends are! Plus, at nearly 40%-off, these True Religion jeans are a major steal. They’re the ultimate example of what you can expect when shopping for clothes from Zappos — amazing prices on great styles, awesome shipping and a truly unbeatable return policy!

See it: Get the True Religion Halle High-Rise Skinny Exposed Button (originally $159) on sale with free shipping for $98, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from True Religion and shop all of the women’s clothing available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!