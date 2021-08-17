Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cardigan weather is upon us, and it’s even started to make its presence known on some chilly summer nights and early mornings. Cardigans make us happy. They’re always cute, they’re always comfy and we’re usually taking part in some fun fall activities when wearing them — whether we’re browsing a pumpkin patch or enjoying some apple cider doughnuts with friends!

But there are so many cardigans out there. So many. There are oversized ones, cropped ones, longline ones, thick ones, thin ones, colorful ones, simple ones…the list goes on and on. While we’d like to have our pick of any of them at any time, our closet can only hold so much space, which means we want any cardigan we buy to be awesome enough to take the place of multiple others. This one from Amazon, for example, quickly found its way into our cart!

Get the LAICIGO Cable-Knit Cardigan for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

We’ll admit that we didn’t just stumble upon this cardigan. We went searching for it with purpose after seeing one of Tayshia Adams’ Instagram Stories. The former star and current host of The Bachelorette posted a mirror selfie to show off her new white heels, but her whole outfit definitely had our attention.

She wore cropped blue jeans with a cable-knit cardigan on top in a neutral shade, partially buttoned for a V-neck look. Such a flawless fall ensemble! We obviously already had blue jeans in our closet, but we knew that buying a sweater like hers could cement our wardrobe as undeniably chic, and so we went looking for one. That’s how we ended up with this LAICIGO cardigan on our screen!

This cardigan also has a cable-knit construction and a slouchy fit. If you unbutton it for that V-neckline look, you can even let it drape off one or both shoulders for a real effortlessly stunning look. The sleeves have a batwing effect too for an extra dash of cozy style!

The beige version of this cardigan reminds Us most of the one Adams wore, but there are 10 colors total in case you’re looking for a black, a blue, a grey or even a lilac purple. There are two other variations also available on this page if you’re less into the cable-knit look. Check them all out!

