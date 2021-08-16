Dress for Workdays Like Reese Witherspoon in This Pink Gingham Shirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ll admit it — getting dressed for work isn’t always our absolute favorite thing in the world. Sometimes we just want to stay in our PJs all day…and that’s certainly happened before, especially while at home. But with office visits coming back into normalcy and Zoom meetings still packing everyone’s schedule, we at least need a professional shirt ready to go.

We want something ultra-easy to style and automatically cute. Something that makes us feel good the moment we put it on, not uncomfortable inside and out. That’s why we’re taking a cue from Reese Witherspoon, who recently posted a photo wearing a gingham plaid top that looks so much like this one from Amazon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Get the CAMIXA Gingham Shirt starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Witherspoon, who’s been a gingham queen for years, posted a selfie on Instagram wearing her shirt (possibly from her fashion brand, Draper James, though the color seems to be gone). “Workdays are better with a good Mantra!” she wrote in her caption, holding up an official mug from pal Drew Barrymore’s talk show that reminds its holder to “hydrate, caffeinate, drink a cup, start your day, say something nice, find hope, be silly, kick some butt, explore and have some fun.”

We were so happy to find a nearly identical shirt on Amazon, especially with good reviews. This CAMIXA shirt is made of 100% cotton poplin too, making it soft and breathable. We also adore its boyfriend-style fit. Who doesn’t love a slightly loose and relaxed piece?

Along with its bubblegum pink and white print, this shirt is accented by a single chest pocket, pearlescent white buttons up the front placket, a collar and long sleeves with buttons so you can easily cuff them and keep them in place all day long. Another bonus that you won’t necessarily notice at first is that it’s made with HSPI (high stitch per inch), making it stronger and more durable than other tops. You’ll likely notice the difference as you wear it over the years, as Witherspoon has with hers!

Depending on your dress code, you could wear this shirt half-tucked into pair of jeans or maybe fully tucked into simple slacks or a pencil skirt. Dress it down on the weekend too, leaving it open over a tank or pairing with with comfy leggings and sneakers. We don’t think we’d ever run out of ways to wear this beauty — it comes in so many more colors too!

