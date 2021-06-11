17 Comfy Back-to-Work Pieces to Upgrade Your Office Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember last year when we couldn’t imagine working from home for an indefinite amount of time? Oh, how the tables have turned. Now a lot of Us are making our grand comebacks to the office — and we’re stressed. Getting dressed up in real work clothes? It’s a foreign concept at this point.

All of our work situations are different — some may already be back to the daily grind, while others are still awaiting their return. Whatever position you’re in, you likely need some help shopping for new office attire. That’s why we specifically picked out a plethora of pieces that are ultra-comfortable but will still look professional. Let’s get down to business!

17 Comfy Work Pieces to Upgrade Your Office Attire

Tops

1. This Daily Ritual short-sleeve button-down top has the ideal simple look that you can style with skirts, sleek pants or even high-quality leggings for the office!

2. You can team this Ninedaily fitted tunic top with ponte leggings when you want to feel comfortable and still look professional!

3. We love all of the fun prints that you can purchase this classic ECOWISH button-down shirt in!

4. This loose short-sleeve top from Blooming Jelly has embroidered pom-pom details, and you can wear it with tons of different bottoms!

5. This stretchy top from Romwe has a tie-belt detail that looks so flattering and gives it a work-friendly vibe!

Pants and Skirts

6. We’re obsessed with paper bag pants, and this versatile pair from GRACE KARIN is absolutely dreamy for the conference room!

7. These Bamans pull-on pants are as stretchy and comfortable as leggings, but look a lot more put-together and office-appropriate!

8. Shoppers are loving how stretchy this Hybrid & Company skirt is, and say that it “fits like a glove!”

9. Even though this Exlura midi skirt can be worn casually, you can easily dress it up for your work day!

10. These SweatyRocks pants are another example of a pull-on pant that look professional, but are just as easy-to-wear as leggings!

Dresses and Jumpsuits

11. This Lark & Ro wrap dress is made from a soft jersey material, but its design makes you look like an absolute boss!

12. Even though this Miselon dress is simple, shoppers love how easily you can dress it up for work!

13. This ECOWISH geometric patterned tunic dress is the type of outfit you can wear to work with a blazer, and then out for drinks without it!

14. If you want to feel like you’re ready to fully command your work day, throw on this stylish jumpsuit from Happy Sailed!

15. This shirtdress from Amazon Essentials is the perfect example of a casual-yet-put-together work outfit!

16. We adore the comfortable silhouette of this ECOWISH wide-leg jumpsuit that you can totally style for the office!

17. Shoppers are also obsessed with the flattering shape that this Lark & Ro wrap dress gives them!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!