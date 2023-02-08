Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Beautifully bronzed! Cardi B used this self tanner at the 2023 Grammys, and as usual, she looked like a golden goddess.

We all adore a natural glow, but it can be hard to achieve one in the winter. While tanning beds can make you look fabulous, they come with risks which can severely damage your skin. Other self tanners can make your body appear orange, while some barely change your complexion at all — or they’re streaky and blotchy.

If you’re anything like Us, you’re also currently obsessed with self tanners. This time of year tends to cause people unhappiness due to the vital lack of sun, and let’s face it: Everyone feels more confident with a little bit of color — and self tanner is the ultimate way to achieve the same glow you had during the summer months! Even if you have a tropical vacation to look forward to, you won’t want to show up without a base tan.

It can be hard to find a worthy self tanner to experiment with, but the SOL by Jergens Deep Water Self Tanner will be your new favorite! After all, the “I Like It” rapper had the dewiest glow at music’s biggest night.

Was $21 On Sale: $15 You Save 29% See it!

Per a press release, her makeup artist, Erika La’ Pearl, used the tanner on the New York native in the shade Deep. She also recommended leaving the tanner on for six hours before showering it off.

The tanner is made with natural sugars for a glow that will look like you stepped right off the beach. Because it’s water-based, it works with individual skin tones to create a glamorous tan that will last for days — not to mention it also smells amazing thanks to the tropical passion fruit essence. It’s also dye-free, so it will spread easily and evenly over your body.

The SOL by Jergens Deep Water Self Tanner comes in two different shades depending on your skin tone — medium and deep — so you’re sure to find the match for you!

Was $21 On Sale: $15 You Save 29% See it!

We haven’t even gotten to the best part yet: the self tanner is on sale! It’s originally priced at $21, but is currently retailing for only $15.

If you need any more convincing, check out these stellar customer reviews:

One shopper wrote, “This gave me a beautiful bronze color, there were no streaks … It had a really good smell, no transfer to my clothes or anything and my skin didn’t feel sticky or dry! I love it! It’s easy to use for beginners!” Another gushed, “This is the best self tanner I have ever used hands down!” One more added, “Looks like I just got off the boat!”

Was $21 On Sale: $15 You Save 29% See it!

Get the SOL by Jergens Deep Water Self Tanner from Amazon for only $15!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these perfect picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!