Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling stuck! Sometimes we just get so used to our skincare products, our routine just becomes second nature to us. We don’t even think about it. We repurchase the same products and we go along with our lives. But we’re not seeing the results we want — so why don’t we try something else?

Even brands that make super popular, well-loved skincare products can recognize when there’s room for improvement. IT Cosmetics recently did just that when the brand decided to “supercharge” its iconic Confidence in a Cream moisturizer. It’s time for you to make the switch too!

Was $52 On Sale: $36 You Save 31% See it!

Let’s all welcome the new and improved, supercharged IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer into our lives! How awesome is it that we’re even catching it on sale in the standard size? This cream is billed as “anti-aging armor” and is designed to address 10 signs of aging: 10 signs of aging: tone, texture, radiance, elasticity, firmness, plumpness, fine lines, pores, wrinkles and neck lines.

Compared to the original version, this cream contains two times more potent active ingredients and even uses less plastic in the packaging. It also claims to provide 48 hours of hydration! Its key ingredients include niacinamide to even skin tone and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, squalene to hydrate and reinforce the skin’s moisture barrier and a peptide-lipid complex to improve elasticity, firmness and hydration while also smoothing out the look of fine lines!

Was $52 On Sale: $36 You Save 31% See it!

This face cream was developed alongside plastic surgeons and dermatologists, and it was tested on all skin types. Its formula is vegan, paraben-free and mineral oil-free, and its silky, creamy texture is a dream.

In an eight-week consumer panel survey of 86 women, 100% said their skin looked healthier, 96% said it looked smoother, rejuvenated and hydrated and 94% said their skin even looked younger after using this cream!

To use Confidence in a Cream, apply to clean skin morning and night using upward sweeping motions. You can also apply it to your neck and décolleté. It’s also available in a smaller size and a larger size, so make sure to click through to Amazon and check it out!

Was $52 On Sale: $36 You Save 31% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from IT Cosmetics here and explore other face moisturizers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other favorite picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!