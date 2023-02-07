Make Your Own Grammys Gift Bag! Shop the Actual Products on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The ultimate dream? Not only to attend an prestigious award show like the Grammys, all dressed up for red carpet photos, but to take home one of those coveted gift bags! Every year, the official Grammy gifts impress more and more, and we want a bag of that swag.

For the 2023 Grammy Awards, each bag included 75 gifts and experiences worth $60,000 — but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything affordable inside. There are actually plenty of picks under $100, or even under $20. You can buy them on Amazon too! Shop actual products from this year’s goodie bags below!

ReFa Heart Brush

This rose gold brush is obviously so cute, but it’s an excellent choice for detangling knots and leaving hair shiny too. It even comes with a cover for easy portability!

$27.00 See it!

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm

We were thrilled to see this pick on the list because it’s a personal favorite of ours. The best first step in a double-cleansing routine!

Was $22 On Sale: $17 You Save 23% See it!

Shinery Radiance Wash

This is another pick we not only use but have gifted to others. Keep silver, gold and even diamond jewelry sparkling with this plant-based wash!

$28.00 See it!

The Heart Company Good Vibes in a Bottle

This eau de parfum will look beautiful on your vanity, but it will smell like heaven on your skin. It features notes of Italian lemon, blackcurrant and bergamot!

Was $62 On Sale: $57 You Save 8% See it!

Beekeeper’s Naturals Propolis Throat Spray

This spray is such an excellent product to keep on hand, especially in the cold weather. Say goodbye to sore, scratchy throats!

$14.00 See it!

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies

Forever giftable! These 100% silk scrunchies not only look pretty, but they’re a must if you’re sick of your regular hair ties creasing and pulling out your hair!

$39.00 See it!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other favorite picks below:

