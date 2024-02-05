Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In a world of filler, fake lashes and face lifts, celebrity makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell prefers to focus on natural beauty. “I just love the look of skin. I think everyone’s individual. I think everyone has their own beauty,” the content creator exclusively told Us Weekly. “My favorite reaction from a client is when they look at themselves in the mirror and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I look like me but ten times better!’ That’s the dream.”

Kelli Anne has worked with some of our favorite stars, including Alix Earle, Amanda Batula, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Paige DeSorbo and Tayshia Adams! She even launched a beauty platform, Makeup By Kelli Anne, to educate and empower subscribers through makeup tutorials and discussions with female entrepreneurs. And she just kicked off her MXKA master class tour in Los Angeles!

The “skin-forward” founder credits makeup as a creative outlet and source of confidence in her own life. “I think finding true inner beauty, inner confidence is really special, and I think makeup has healed me in that way,” Kelli Anne said. “I love watching people, through the platform, gain confidence.”

If you want the “your skin, but better” look, then shop Kelli Anne’s holy grail products below!

Favorite Moisturizer: Tatcha Dew Cream

“I would say Tatcha Dew Cream. That’s one that I’ve used forever and I also just think no matter your skin type, it makes you go from dull to a glowy angel.”

Favorite Brow Gel: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel

“I love Anastasia’s Brow Freeze Gel, the new one. Because I think when you push your brows up, even on a naked face, it gives you, like, a face lift, and it just gives your face structure. Makes you look alive.”

Favorite Lip Mask: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

“And then I love a good lip mask. I’m obsessed with Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm right now. I just feel like it’s super hydrating, you can wear it on a full glam look or you can wear it on no makeup skin and it’s fabulous.”

Favorite Powder: Huda Easy Bake Loose Baking and Setting Powder in Cupcake

“I think I’m just naturally more drawn to Cupcake by Huda because it has a pinky [undertone]. It’s a loose, fine powder and it helps with mattifying.”

Favorite Drugstore Beauty Product: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

“I like Maybelline Sky High Mascara. It went viral for a reason — it’s incredible. A lot of the Maybelline products, I really love the liner. I just think they’re very well-made products. The Lifter Gloss is insane. They just came out with the plump one with chili peppers in it. It’s better than any lip plumper on the market.”

Favorite Foundation: Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

“I think it’s just the most versatile. It works on all skin types, it photographs phenomenally. It was the first foundation I found that was like your skin but better. And I never understood what that meant until I put it on skin for the first time, and I was like, it really does enhance your skin.”

Favorite Full-Glam Concealer: Natasha Denonna Brightening & Hydrating Serum Concealer

“It’s amazing. It’s my favorite. I think Natasha Denonna gives you a little more full coverage from the beginning, whereas Kosas is the best for versatility. You can get a no-makeup makeup look or a full beat. You just layer it on, which is amazing.”

Favorite Everyday Concealer: Kosas Creamy and Brightening Concealer

“For the everyday girl, Kosas is incredible. And for the more full-glam girl or for someone going to an event, go for the Natasha Denonna.”

Favorite Concealer for Mature Skin: Saie Beauty Hydrobeam Concealer

“I would say Saie Beauty has an amazing concealer. It’s the Hydrobeam one. It’s very skincare-focused. But Kosas is honestly good for mature skin too. They’re both very skincare-packed. It just gives a level of hydration that’s next level.”

Favorite Acne Cover-Up: Makeup Forever Waterproof Concealer

“I would say Makeup Forever. It’s their Waterproof Concealer. I also use that. It’s amazing. It’s waterproof, 24-hour wear. I’ll spackle the face with that, which basically means apply it onto the pimples on fresh skin and then go in with your foundation. So, you can use a medium-coverage foundation, but you have an extra layer of insurance on those acne spots.”

