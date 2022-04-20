Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Behind every stunning star is a talented glam squad making magic happen. And for digital creator, advice expert and podcast host Tinx, that team includes makeup artist Hailey Hoff.

In addition to Tinx, Hailey has worked with such celebs as Kyle Richards, Tori Spelling and Ashley Tisdale (just peep Hailey’s Instagram to swoon over her radiant clients!). From prepping Stassi Schroeder for her book cover photo shoot to styling Audrina Patridge for The Hills, Hailey has raised the bar for dewy, glowy, natural glam.

I recently had the opportunity to attend a makeup master class led by Hailey and featuring Tinx. In under an hour, I learned countless new tricks that have totally elevated my beauty routine. My favorite tip? Line your lips with bronzer for a contouring effect that plumps your pout — thanks, Hailey!

When Tinx arrived at the Elton John Oscars party last month, my jaw dropped. Not only was she a vision in purple, but her makeup was absolutely flawless! Hailey exclusively revealed to Us all of the products she used on Tinx, from skin prep to finishing touches. If you want to recreate Tinx’s red carpet look, read on for all the details!

Skin Prep

Hailey’s pro tip: “The key to perfect skin application is good skin prep. I like to use oils and really moisturizing face creams to let the clients’ skin soak that in while I work on their eyes. Even if a client has oily skin, I still use oils. I find that having super moisturized skin helps the foundation application glide onto the skin like butter and really easy to blend in for a flawless effect.”

Face

Hailey’s pro tip: “BLEND until you can’t anymore. Really work that foundation into the skin. I use the Morphe x Makeup by Ariel foundation brush first then go in with a beauty blender.”

Eyes

Hailey’s pro tip: “For this specific look, I focused the shimmer shadow from the middle of the eye into the corner of the eye. I left the outer corners matte.”

Lips

Hailey’s pro tip: “Outline the lips with bronzer first and blend that out then when overlining the lips, focus the over line just slightly above the cupids bow and slightly below the lower lip line. When applying gloss, focus it mainly just in the center of the lips for a more of a pout look.”

