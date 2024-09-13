Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

How is it that anytime a celebrity leaves the house to run errands they look effortlessly chic? Even when they’re wearing athleisure?! When I’m out and about running errands or doing chores I don’t look as half as good as them. Turns out they all have a fashion secret that keeps them looking cool, calm and collected…I and unearthed it. (You’re welcome!) 99% of the time, the reason stars look so stylish without trying is all thanks to the Gooseberry Intimates Les Girls Rib Tank.

There’s a long laundry list of A-listers that are constantly seeing wearing this simple tank top, including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Anya Taylor-Joy, Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Munn and more! You can consider this shirt the Erewhon smoothie of basics — the stars just can’t seem to live without it.

Get the Gooseberry Intimates Les Girls Rib Tank for $40 at Gooseberry Intimates!

It’s no secret that everyone needs a trusty white tank in their wardrobe — it’s the ultimate basic, after all — and celebs flock to this one because of its classic cropped length, the ribbed cotton-jersey fabric that feels ultra-soft to touch, and close flattering fit. It’s not one of those shirts you have to break in. It looks like it was made for you and feels oh so comfy from the moment you slip it on.

Aside from the celebrity fan club, there’s one small detail that sets this tank apart from other similar tanks: Rather than having a loose fitting hem, it features and elasticized under band that hugs you right at the waist, accentuating your curves and making it easy to tuck into high rise bottoms.

A great thing about this basic is that it can be styled and worn with anything. The stars are usually seen pairing it with some sweats and Birkenstocks for a super laid back look, or with some bike shorts, sneakers and a pullover draped around their waist or shoulders. It really is that simple.

The Gooseberry Intimates Les Girls Rib Tank comes in both white and gray, and at such a great price point, why not get both? The quality virtually ensures that this will last you for years, too.

Ready to feel like a star? You’re just one ‘add to cart’ away from becoming your hometown’s most effortlessly stylish person. Who knew it could be possible with just one tank top? Happy Shopping!