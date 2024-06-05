Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The best eye creams soothe the delicate skin around your eyes, hydrate skin and reduce signs of aging. Although many formulas promise grandiose results, few actually deliver. If you’re shopping around for a potent eye cream to add to your routine, give this $12 one from Cetaphil a try — reviewers say it provides visible results within two weeks, and over 7,000 shoppers have purchased it in the past month from Amazon!

Cetaphil’s product line includes formulas for sensitive skin, and this eye cream is no exception. The Hydrating Eye Gel Cream soothes the eye area, including eyelids. Many reviewers use eye cream to help banish dry eyelids, crow’s feet, sunken eyes, lines and wrinkles. And they confirm that the eye cream has delivered on every promise.

Get the Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream for $12 (originally $15) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Why is the cream so effective? The secret lies in its formulation, which contains a combination of hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3 and vitamin E. The hyaluronic acid provides hydration for up to 24 hours and leaves the skin around the eyes plump. It also helps to smooth fine lines. Vitamins B3 and E also reduce the signs of aging while moisturizing the skin.

Apart from the 7,000 shoppers who have recently purchased this Cetaphil eye cream, it’s racked up over 12,700 five-star ratings. Many can’t believe that the affordable cream works like a more expensive one. “I believe this is the best eye moisturizer that you can get for an affordable price,” one said. “Makes under eyes feel soft and reduces wrinkles. You can tell a change after using product two weeks.”

“I am in my 50’s so I’ve tried many many eye creams, even really expensive ones for dark circles and sunken eyes and wrinkles but they always had the ingredients to reduce puffiness,” another happy customer shared. “This is the first one I’ve used that has helped my sunken eyes have volume and therefore less dark circles and because of this my eyes look younger. It is also very hydrating too and great for sensitive skin.”

Hurry and stock up on the Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream while it’s just $12 at Amazon!

