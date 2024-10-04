Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to think of rich mom style and not think of Gisele Bündchen. No matter the season, we can expect her to deliver fashion and beauty inspo. She served travel goals in a winter-approved layering look with a trench coat and hoodie. She confirmed the rich mom swimsuit of the summer, and now that we’re in fall she’s back with more inspo. This time it’s all about accessories by way of a woven tote bag.

On more than one occasion, the paparazzi have snapped shots of the supermodel rocking a woven tote bag. The model coughed over $285 for the Naghedi St. Barths Medium Tote. For shoppers who want to achieve an equally impressive look for less, you’re in luck. We headed to Amazon and came across a near-spot on lookalike that cost $53.

Similarly to Bündchen’s bag, this oversized touch features a unique woven pattern and a handle. The vegan leather bag comes with a clutch for extra protection. This bag is large enough to fit everything from tablets to news papers, making it an ideal option whether you’re commuting to and from work or heading out to your children’s extra curricular activities.

Get the Queenoris Woven Vegan Leather Tote Bag for just $53 at Amazon!

The tote bag features luxe-looking material and refined shine. Shoppers can’t get enough of this tote. Along with being soft and having a neat weaving pattern, reviewers rave about how well the bag is made. “This purse is absolutely stunning,” one five-star reviewer began. “The craftsmanship looks like high-quality leather that feels luxurious to the touch. It’s the perfect size for daily use, with enough room for more than your essentials and yet sleek enough to carry for an evening out.”

Another shopper shared similar sentiments. “”This handbag is gorgeous and looks expensive eve though it’s not. I purchased it in gold and it’s stunning. The vegan leather is a good quality and so soft. It holds a bit, too. I love the extra matching zippered pouch inside and the bottom support,” they shared.

Fall is the perfect season to upgrade your accessories collection. This $53 tote bag is a shopper-approved find that looks just like a style worn by A-listers, including Gisele Bündchen. It’s made from high-quality fabric and looks so much more expensive than it is. What’s better than that?

