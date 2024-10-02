Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Handbags are the ultimate accessory. With so many fun styles to choose from, your purse can act as the star of your ensemble. Feeling laidback and chill? There are minimalist options that will perfectly complete your sleek, simple outfit. When it comes to celebrity handbag trends, we noticed that a few of our favorite fashionistas — ahem Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston — have kept a chic crossbody bag in rotation for some time now.

Early this month, Cox attended the men’s final match during the US Open where she served rich mom style in a classic T-shirt and white jeans combo, complete with a sweater draped around her shoulders. She then completed the look with oversized sunnies and a black crossbody bag.

Weeks prior, the paparazzi snapped shots of the Scream VI star wearing another casual yet sophisticated pairing. This time, she tucked a white button-down blouse into flared blue jeans and accessorized her look with a dainty gold necklace, a cognac brown belt, matching brown slides and the same black bag, which was tossed toward her back. Cox’s pal Aniston also sported a similar compact accessory back in April while attending a performance of Sarah Paulson’s Broadway play Appropriate.

Of course, with their star power, any style Cox and Aniston touch instantly turns to gold. So we’ve got you covered with a lookalike that you can find for just $24 on Amazon.

The Telena Crossbody Bag is a hit on Amazon. The affordable crossbody bag features faux croc textured fabric made from PU leather, aka vegan leather, and includes a lengthy, removable strap and sophisticated gold hardware. It has a flap closure and is large enough to store your essentials such as a phone, keys, lipgloss and a wallet.

Of course, you can’t really go wrong with a chic black handbag. Cox and Aniston have proven it’s a hit when paired with all types of ensembles, including those consisting of black and white pieces. Still, the fashionable accessory goes just as well with more vibrant clothing. And, should you be feeling some color, the same bag is available in 10 different shades.

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this must-have accessory. Not only has the bag been purchased over 50 times in the past month, but one reviewer noted just how sturdy and versatile it is. “I love that this [bag] can function as a crossbody or a shoulder purse, depending on your outfit or mood. It is definitely worth the spend for the quality you’re getting,” the five-star shopper wrote. “This is such a great going-out purse,” another person began. “[It] has two little slots in the front of the inside for cards and a little zipper on the inside as well,” they added before calling out how “nice” the straps were. “The thicker strap makes the bag look more expensive than it is.”

If there are any celebs we trust to deliver chic and fashionable style, it’s Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. You won’t want to miss out on snagging this affordable crossbody bag and copying this A-list look.

See it: Get the Telena Crossbody Bag for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, but are subject to change.