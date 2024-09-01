Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re shifting gear into fall and preparing for winter, it’s time to talk about slippers. This show type can make being home — or leaving it for that matter — a harder process in the mornings. Do you need a new pair to add to your repertoire? We found a comfy, sleek pair of slippers that will make your cold weather months warmer — and they’re 40% off now at Amazon!

These Chantomoo slippers are a cozy, cute option that will become your new loungewear favorites — seriously! They feature an EVA sole with an open-toe, breathable design. We’re also obsessed with the corduroy fabric on these slides. Also, this pair comes highly-rated with almost 2k five-star reviews!

Get the Chantomoo Slippers for $24 (was $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 1, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Further, this option makes a great gift for the upcoming holiday season, as well as just being a good option to wear around the house for yourself.

While reviewing and raving over these slippers, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “The quality to me was good. They don’t feel too flimsy. They are soft, sturdy and very comfortable. I like the color options and will definitely purchase more of them.”

One more reviewer added, “I bought these as a gift for my cousin. They fit perfectly, are super soft/plushy, and seem to not slip around on her hardwood floors. She loved them!”

Moreover, having a comfy, warm pair of slippers is essential — especially during the cold weather months. So, if you want a new pair, you should snag this Amazon bestselling option for a steal while you can!

