Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Slippers are actually a very versatile fashion category — seriously, think about it! They can keep you toasty while lounging around the house, but they can also make school drop-offs and grocery store runs feel really effortless. From fur-lined options to more low-key variations, slippers are a need for anyone’s closet. We found a comfy pair of slippers at Zappos you will love, and they’re only $59!

Related: These Bestselling Amazon Slippers Are My Winter Favorites — Over 16,000 5-Star Reviews When it comes to clothing, for me, nothing beats ease and coziness. With most areas across the country experiencing a temperature drop currently, now is the time when I simply don’t want to leave my house — unless it’s for a good reason. Honestly, I’d rather stay home and light my Christmas tree-scented candles and […]

The Skechers Shindigs Comfy Hour Slippers are a warm pair of slippers you’ll never want to take off! They feature a smooth microfiber fabric upper with a faux-fur lining for a cozy feel. These slippers also have air-cooled memory foam insole cushions and a chunky midsole design.

Get the Skechers Shindigs Comfy Hour Slippers for $59 at Zappos!

These slippers are versatile because they can work indoors or outdoors due to their sleek appearance. You can style them with a long-sleeve shirt and jeans for a functional, minimal vibe. Or, you could rock them with your favorite sweatsuit and fluffy socks for a casual look while lounging around the house or running errands. This pair of slippers comes in two colors and has a 5 to 11 size range.

While reviewing these cozy and stylish slippers, a Zappos customer said, “There’s no downside to the shoes. They’re so very pretty, and for a slip-on shoe, these are warm and so very well made. These are my favorite shoes and now have a spot next to my front door.” Another satisfied Zappos shopper gushed, “They are beautiful, and I wear them all the time!”

One more Zappos reviewer added, “These shoes are very comfortable and fit perfectly. I love them. I recommend these shoes because they’re one of the best I ever bought.”

Although comfy, warm slippers fare better in the colder months, you can also find use for them in the warmer months — I mean, who doesn’t like to have cozy toes year round? Grab this option from Skechers for a pair that’ll keep you cozy no matter what!

See it: Get the Skechers Shindigs Comfy Hour Slippers for $59 at Zappos!

Want to see some other options available on Zappos? Shop more slippers we found below:

Ugg Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper — just $95!

Bogs Snowday II Slipper Teddy — was $75, now just $30!

Koolaburra by Ugg Peachee — was $70, now just $49!

Ugg Ansley Slipper — just $100!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Skechers here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!