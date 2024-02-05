Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Imagine yourself nestled under the covers, getting ready to take on your day. But as you slip your feet out of bed, a shock of cold hits you from the floor — jolting you awake. However, there’s no need for that abrupt awakening when you can gracefully glide into your day with the warm embrace of cozy slippers, effortlessly transporting you from point A to point B in comfort and style.

And of course, slippers keep dirt and grime from sticking to your feet when walking around the house. With that in mind, out these five essential finds that will make a fantastic addition to your wardrobe below!

These OluKai slippers are a top choice for their exceptional support. The cushioned sole contours to your footbed, providing excellent arch and back support. The sandal toe box allows your toes to breathe and move freely, while the cozy shearling lining keeps them warm and snug.

While these Ugg slippers may not be the most cost-conscious option, they’re guaranteed to bring you satisfaction with a water-resistant material perfect for walking the dog or grabbing the newspaper. The plush sheepskin-lined collar and sole provide cozy comfort, while the sturdy rubber grip on the tread ensures stability.

Have some fun with your sense of style and show your love of Fido on your feet (bonus if Fido fetches them for you!). Made from boiled wool, these slippers will keep you nice and toasty with an adorable dog pattern sewn on top.

Love a sleek approach? Slip into these sporty Ralph Lauren slippers for an elegant entrance to any room. Quilted with breathable stitching, the soles offer excellent traction and feature the iconic Polo logo for a touch of style.

If you prefer the snugness of socks without the usual slip-and-slide, you’re in luck. These sock slippers feature a slouchy, moccasin-like design that covers your ankles, providing stability with foam cushioning and hand-sewn soles to keep you grounded.

