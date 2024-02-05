Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Cozy Up in 5 Essential Slippers for Comfort and Support

By
Woman Relaxing with Dog
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Imagine yourself nestled under the covers, getting ready to take on your day. But as you slip your feet out of bed, a shock of cold hits you from the floor — jolting you awake. However, there’s no need for that abrupt awakening when you can gracefully glide into your day with the warm embrace of cozy slippers, effortlessly transporting you from point A to point B in comfort and style.

Related: This Hooded Sweater Is Taking Cozy Fashion to a New Level

And of course, slippers keep dirt and grime from sticking to your feet when walking around the house. With that in mind, out these five essential finds that will make a fantastic addition to your wardrobe below!

1. Supportive: OluKai Hila Heu Slippers

Supportive: OluKai Hila Heu Slippers
Zappos

These OluKai slippers are a top choice for their exceptional support. The cushioned sole contours to your footbed, providing excellent arch and back support. The sandal toe box allows your toes to breathe and move freely, while the cozy shearling lining keeps them warm and snug.

2. Classic: Ugg Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper

UGG Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper
Zappos

While these Ugg slippers may not be the most cost-conscious option, they’re guaranteed to bring you satisfaction with a water-resistant material perfect for walking the dog or grabbing the newspaper. The plush sheepskin-lined collar and sole provide cozy comfort, while the sturdy rubber grip on the tread ensures stability.

3. Cheeky: Haflinger Doggy Slipper

Haflinger Doggy Slipper
Zappos

Have some fun with your sense of style and show your love of Fido on your feet (bonus if Fido fetches them for you!). Made from boiled wool, these slippers will keep you nice and toasty with an adorable dog pattern sewn on top.

4. Sporty: Polo Ralph Lauren Klarence Scuff Slipper

Polo Ralph Lauren Klarence Scuff Slipper
Zappos

Love a sleek approach? Slip into these sporty Ralph Lauren slippers for an elegant entrance to any room. Quilted with breathable stitching, the soles offer excellent traction and feature the iconic Polo logo for a touch of style.

5. Unique: Acorn Slipper Sock

Acorn Slipper Sock
Zappos

If you prefer the snugness of socks without the usual slip-and-slide, you’re in luck. These sock slippers feature a slouchy, moccasin-like design that covers your ankles, providing stability with foam cushioning and hand-sewn soles to keep you grounded.

Related: 17 Low-Key Rich Mom Pieces for Effortless Styling

Before after feet care concept, female foot, chiropody isolated on white background, studio shot

Deal of the Day

20% Off! Get Cracked Feet Ready for Spring With These Moisturizing Socks View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!