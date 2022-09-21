This Hooded Sweater Is Taking Cozy Fashion to a New Level

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Two of our favorite things to wear in the fall and winter are obviously a sweater and a hooded sweatshirt. Comfy is key in the cold, which means warm, soft fabrics, oversized fits and pieces we can throw on at a moment’s notice. The only thing that could be better than a sweater or sweatshirt? Well… what if you combined them?

Some brands have attempted the coveted sweater-and-hoodie hybrid before, but they don’t put enough care into the creation. You can’t just mash two things together and expect greatness. There needs to be attention to detail. So what does that look like? This Asvivid hooded sweater can show you!

Get the Asvivid Batwing-Sleeve Hooded Sweater (originally $40) for just $27 when you click to apply the 30%-off coupon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater has it all. A functional drawstring hood with a loose mock-neck effect? Check. Dropped shoulders with a little bit of a batwing sleeve? You bet. These sleeves are extra cool too because they have a built-in layered look for extra style points. There are also different types of knitting patterns, a pintuck seam in the center and super tall side slits that keep things loose and relaxed!

This hooded sweater is definitely slouchy, opting for the trendy oversized fit without looking at all sloppy. It’s that attention to detail! This is definitely the type of piece that will have friends asking where you bought it and how they can get one. They’ll want it even more once they get their hands on that thick, stretchy acrylic blend!

Another awesome thing about this hooded sweater is that it comes in five colors! Apricot offers a nice neutral that will go with everything, or you can always go for black or grey. You’ll also find deep green and red variations if you’re looking for a little color!

Remember, if you love this hooded sweater, now is the time to buy. Click that 30%-off coupon on the Amazon page, right under the price, and you’ll save extra dough!

