It’s safe to say that celeb-loved movements thrive during the summer. Now that we’re basking in the feel-good vibes of warm sunny days, there’s a new aesthetic on the rise, courtesy of Charli XCX. Enter brat summer!

If you’ve scrolled online recently, you’ve probably seen the seasonal moniker. It’s such a hit that Kate Spade New York hopped on the trend with an all-green starter pack. Even Vice President Kamala Harris joined in on the viral trend after President Joe Biden endorsed her as the Democratic presidential nominee on Sunday. Wondering what the new trend is all about? We’ve compiled a lengthy guide to catch you up on all things brat summer! Read ahead for the 411!

What is brat summer?

Charli XCX dropped brat, an album that many music fans have dubbed the album of the summer on June 7. The feel-good project is jam-packed with lively beats inspired to make you work up a sweat while you dance the night away with your besties. The album celebrates individuality with nods to eclectic personalities with phrases like “I’m so Julia,” which celebrates Julia Fox, who appears in Charli’s “360” video.

Along with uptempo party girl anthems, the brat album is special because it comes in a vibrant green shade that took time and effort. In an Instagram post, Charli revealed that she “narrowed down around 65 shades of green” to achieve “the final, most ultimate, most brat green.”

The British singer offered Rolling Stone UK a helpful explanation of the viral aesthetic. According to Charli, brat summer is “about this sort of behavior that everybody adopts on the internet, whether you’re a Twitter troll or whether you’re dancing to Addison Rae on TikTok,” she explained. “There is this element of unabashed, shameless, Me-centric content that is being made, but I also think behind that is a lot of people who use that as a protective layer,” she continued. “Brattiness is a cloack. You’re only a brat if you’re acting out against something that made you feel a little bit insecure.”

How to get the brat summer look?

If you ask the “360” singer, brat style is all about duality. “It can go that way kind of quiet luxury but it can also be like so trashy,” she explained in a recent TikTok. “A strappy white top with no bra that’s like kind of all you need.” From lively-colored baby tees to chic, Y2K-inspired accessories there are so many fun ways to dress like a brat this summer. Check out our top picks below!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You heard it hear first! All you need is a strappy white shirt to tackle brat style this summer!

2. Perfect Pasties: These nipple covers come in so handy, especially since brat summer style is all about ditching bras! These neutral shade bestsellers stay in place all day!

3. Flirty Ruffles: Charli XCX wore a killer dress with chic ruffles last month and we absolutely loved it! This olive green dress looks just like it!

4. Elevated Brat: Want to add an elevated flair to the brat aesthetic? Snag this body-hugging one-shoulder blouse!

5. Green Denim: These brat green jeans fit like a glove. The stretchy fabric makes for a comfy fit and the wide-leg silhouette is so chic!

6. Denim Duty: Whether you’re rocking a cropped baby tee or a body-hugging white shirt, this denim maxi skirt is the perfect piece to rock!

7. Brat Green: Everyone will know you’re team brat in these bold green heels!

8. Grunge Babe: These pointed-toe booties have so many bold accents. They’re perfect for pairing with itty bitty mini skirts and cut-off shorts!

9. Fun Shades: Sunglasses are the ultimate it-girl accessory. You’ll want to keep these Le Specs sunnies on all night long!

10. Memorable Moments: Did your brat summer ever happen if you didn’t get photographic evidence? This lightweight camera is a viral accessory celebs like Alix Earle absolute love!

11. Lacey Trio: Keep your legs wrapped up in romantic, lacey stockings!

12. Stuck Together: There’s never a wrong time to snap a selfie. This celeb-loved phone case mount easily sticks onto surfaces, turning every opp into a photo opp!