The start of a new season presents a new opportunity to get creative with your style. Now that the weather is warming up, so many new summer fashion trends are emerging. Thankfully, Amazon has a lengthy list of viral trends to keep up with the viral styles shoppers buy.

You’re in luck if you’re a fashionista who loves neutral shades, comfort chic or accessories. Plenty of other shoppers are on the hunt for the same exact things! We’ve rounded up the latest viral summer fashion trends on Amazon. Scroll ahead for 15 top picks!

Neutral Shades

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You may have packed away heavier fabrics for summer, but this nude-and-white striped sweater dress is one to watch. The square-neck dress has thick straps and flattering ribbed knit fabric, for a slimming effect — just $36!

2. Crisp Classic: In case you were wondering, yes, blue is a neutral shade. At least it is to Us anyway. This white-and-blue striped shirt is a signature look everyone needs to have in their warm-weather collection — just $27!

3. Boho Bestseller: Serve flowy and eclectic vibes in this bestselling maxi skirt — just $35!

4. Long White Dress: White dresses are having the ultimate moment this summer. This body-hugging midi is perfect for nights out on the town — just $40!

5. Nude Stripes: Put your best foot forward this summer in these trendy Adidas sneakers. They look just like the celeb-approved Samba silhouette — just $75!

6. Luxe Vibes: These relaxed-fit jeans are perfect for all-white celebrations — just $60!

Comfy Chic Jeans

7. Cuffed Up: Sweatpant-style jeans have Amazon shoppers in a complete frenzy. These lightweight, high-waisted joggers have the cutest scrunched detailing along the waist and cuffed hemline — originally $29, now just $25!

8. Perfect Fit: These jeans are great for shoppers who like a bit of room. The baggy trousers have a unique silhouette that’s oversized without being too frumpy — just $39!

9. Cargo Cutie: Add an edgy flair to your summertime collection with these cargo-style joggers that fit just like sweats — just $34!

10. Sweet Stretch: We love denim with stretchy fabric and these straight-leg jeans fit the bit — just $60!

Bags Galore

11. Heavy Duty: Pull out this water-proof nylon bag the next time you’re headed to the beach. The extra large tote is big enough to fit four large beach towels — just $40!

12. Beachy Work Bag: Want to capture the joy of the beach every day? This woven, vegan leather tote is the perfect work bag to get the job done. You’ll feel like a beach babe when you stroll into the office with your laptop in tow — just $59!

13. Viral Vibes: Your items will be safe and secure in this rubber vacay-friendly tote. It’s so sturdy. Best of all? You can easily wash off the sand or direct that collects in the bottom at the end of each pool day! — just

14. Street-Style Slay: You’ll look like a supermodel in this luxe-looking shoulder bag — just $50!

