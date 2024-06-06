Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is right around the corner — and as hard as it is to believe, it’s time to reorganize your closet! Whether you have to run the kids to their summer programs or you want to hang out with the girls, acquiring a “rich mom” inspired look can help you do it all and stay cool. What’s more, we took it upon ourselves to help you find rich mom-inspired summer fashion finds that won’t stick to you in the heat.

From flowy midi dresses to decadent jumpsuits, there are summer fashion finds that perfectly aligns with your aesthetic and won’t make you overheat! Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 rich mom-inspired summer fashion finds that won’t make you overheat that start at just $16 — read on to see our picks!

1. Hot Mama: This satin tank top will look amazing with jeans or skirts — was $20, now just $16!

2. She Means Business: These wide leg pants are versatile enough to handle the boardroom and after hours functions — was $33, now just $20!

3. Easy Coordination: If you need to run errands, this 2-piece outfit has you covered — just $47!

4. Elegant Babe: This one shoulder jumpsuit is so pretty and eye-catching— just $42!

5. Pirate Energy: For those who love dramatic dressing, this long dress has plenty of drama and volume— just $37!

6. Office Realness: Do you know what will pair well with these wide leg pants? A sleek button and heels — just $37!

7. Refined Queen: This lightweight wrap uses metallics or a pop of color, and it’s perfect for any formal event — just $39!

8. Everyday Essential: This V-neck cami is edgy and breezy enough for anything — just $30!

9. On and Off: We love these pull-on linen pants because they have billowing straight legs, and they come in multiple bold colors — just $88!

10. ’90s-Style: This bias cut satin midi skirt has the perfect amount of ’90s sweetness paired with modern sensibilities — was $48, now just $31!

11. Sweet and Adorable: This tie shoulder midi dress has a beautiful stripe pattern that’s sure to become a compliment magnet — just $20!

12. Closet Staple: This midi shirtdress works for the office, a night out with girls and a festive occasion — an all-around winner — just $34!

13. Vacation Ready: For those who love the off-the-shoulder silhouette, this maxi dress is right up your alley— just $26!

14. Boho Chic: This wrap dress has a slight bohemian vibe that we know you won’t be able to resist — was $52, now just $45!

15. Yachting Mommy: We love this keyhole halter neck dress because it has enough flair and flounce to become your new summer favorite — just $40!