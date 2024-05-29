Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re inching closer and closer to summer, it’s time to talk about denim and how it can be a lifesaver for you during warmer weather. Whether you’re running errands or hanging with your gals, a good denim fashion piece can elevate your vibe. What’s more, during summer, it’s optimal to reach for lightweight clothing — which is why we’re here to help you find lightweight denim fashion pieces!

From structured trousers to frilly dresses, there is a lightweight denim piece that will add some style to your summer wardrobe rotation. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 lightweight denim fashion pieces that won’t make you overheat — read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This button-down shirt is versatile and simple — just $37!

2. Sporty Chic: We love these ripped jogger jeans because they are slightly sporty but still feel refined — was $44, now just $31!

3. ’70s-Inspiration: If you love vintage styles, this patchwork ripped denim skirt is right up your alley (also, it has a little bit of stretch for flexibility) — just $29!

4. Easy, Breezy: This tunic dress is cute and airy — was $64, now just $43!

5. Button It Up: For those who need an easy denim dress, you’ll love this one because it’s polished — thanks to its buttons — was $42, now just $33!

6. Just Lounging Around: These drawstring chambray pants have wide legs for a fashionable touch — was $59, now just $44!

7. Refreshing Fav: This faux wrap skirt has an interesting design and a circular hem that will become a compliment magnet — just $49!

8. Va Va Voom: If you need a look for an upcoming dressy casual event, this corset top has you covered — just $89!

9. Cropped and Loaded: These wide leg jeans have a high-waist and the most adorable cropped legs— just $88!

10. Pleats, Please! This mini skirt has decadent pleats that will look amazing with a tiny top and piercing pumps — just $220!

11. Western Queen: This denim vest pairs well with baggy, distressed jeans — just $187!

12. Y2K Vibes: These low rise wide leg jeans reminds Us of the trendy, edgy styles of the early aughts — due to their lace-up design — just $88!

13. Elevated and Clean: You’ll love this overall dress, because it’s minimal and flirty— was $50, now just $39!

14. Vacation Ready: This maxi dress can handle a beach day or an evening out with the girls — just $34!

15. Hot Mama: This flared jumpsuit has cheeky cutouts and bold ruffled sleeves — was $45, now just $40!