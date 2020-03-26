Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Who else is feeling totally ready to say goodbye to heavy boots and swap them out for some fun, airy spring styles instead? Now that it’s officially spring, we don’t need an excuse to start shopping sandals — though we’re sure we could find one for any day of the year!

We want to start this spring off on the right foot — or the right shoe — which is why these heels from Chinese Laundry are at the top of our to-buy list. They’re sandals, they’re heels, they’re espadrilles, they’re perfection. Even more exciting? Every single available color is currently on sale at Zappos!

Get the Chinese Laundry Quay heels (originally $80) now starting at just $39 at Zappos with free shipping!

Reviewers have deemed the Quay the “perfect summer sandal,” but luckily, it’s not seasonally exclusive. If the weather, or your outfit, calls for it, then it’s the perfect time to wear it — period! Plus, shoppers agree that it’s “extremely comfortable,” so you’re going to find yourself wanting to wear it. Like, a lot.

Just seeing the words “heeled espadrille” already had Us pretty much sold, but there really are so many things to love about this shoe. The soft upper is currently available in five colors — four solids: Black, Clay, Dusty Blue and Rusty Brown — and one woven pattern called Natural. It consists of two wide straps that cross over each other at the vamp, creating cute cutout details at both the sides leaving room for the open toe!

Peeking out from underneath the upper, you’ll find a padded, fixed footbed, and below that, the fun continues with a jute-wrapped heel and platform, holding true to the espadrille style. The layers of jute make their way down a chunky 4-inch heel and a 1 ½-inch platform, leading to the subtle outsole.

Get the Chinese Laundry Quay heels (originally $80) now starting at just $39 at Zappos with free shipping!

There are so many outfit possibilities with shoes like these. They’re definitely statement makers — we’re not denying that. Their height and design will, for sure, make them stand out, but that doesn’t mean they have to be reserved solely for simple outfits that won’t clash. You’ll actually find that creating any sort of clash while wearing these heels is nearly impossible!

We are most definitely picturing them with a white cotton babydoll dress, or maybe a tiered striped one. They’d be so cute with distressed denim shorts and an off-the-shoulder top too. Obviously, we’d never forget about a flowy romper either — or overall shorts! The list goes on, but we need to grab these heels before they’re gone if we want to make any of these outfits into a reality!

Get the Chinese Laundry Quay heels (originally $80) now starting at just $39 at Zappos with free shipping!

Not your style? Check out more from Chinese Laundry here and other sandals available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!