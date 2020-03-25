These Tory Burch Sandals Are a New Take on Their Bestselling Miller Shoe

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

You can truly never go wrong with a pair of shoes from Tory Burch. The brand makes timeless styles that stay in fashion for years to come — and they’re also known for being top-tier in the quality department!

One of Tory Burch’s bestselling styles is the Miller sandal. They have recently given this classic silhouette a stylish update by creating an adorable miniature version! We found a pair that’s on sale right now for 40% off, which is seriously a steal. They are made for the spring and summer!

Tory Burch Mini Miller Leather Thong (Black Cherry)

Get the Tory Burch Mini Miller Leather Thong (originally $178) on sale for prices starting at just $107, available at Zappos!

These Tory Burch slip-on sandals are definitely an upgrade from your typical flip flop. They are created from imported leather and feature the iconic Tory Burch logo right at the top. We love the deep brown color of that has a slight red tint to it — it looks beautiful against the bright gold emblem right in the center!

The shape of the shoe is worth obsessing about for a second. Typically, the toe shape on sandals is rounded in a way that traces the outline of the foot. The sole on these sandals is cut in a square, which we absolutely adore! The square-toed shoe is a ’90s staple that’s recently been making waves again, so we love that this shoe fits in with the current trends.

Get the Tory Burch Mini Miller Leather Thong (originally $178) on sale for prices starting at just $107, available at Zappos!

If you prefer to get these sandals in a different color, there a handful of options to choose from! They also come in a beautiful monochromatic blue and red, as well as your standard black. That said, the brown hue is our top choice. It can easily team well with a number of different outfits thanks to its perfectly neutral tone.

The heel on these sandals measures to just a quarter inch, which is all you need when wearing an easy pair of slip-on flats. They’re as comfortable as a pair of regular flip flops, but are easily more chic and sophisticated. When it’s time to elevate a casual basic, we can rely on these Tory Burch sandals to give Us all the comfort and style that we need!

See it: Get the Tory Burch Mini Miller Leather Thong (originally $178) on sale for prices starting at just $107, available at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Tory Burch and shop all of them women’s shoes available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!