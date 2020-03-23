Get the Most Out of Your Hand-Washing With This Automatic Soap Dispenser

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

We’re pretty sure we’ve washed our hands more times in the past couple of weeks than we have in our entire lives — and we’ve always washed our hands! We just want to be extra careful right now, washing more often and for longer periods of time to ensure our (and others’) health. But what if we’re negating our own efforts while in the act?

Every time you touch the pump on your soap dispenser, you’re attracting germs and grime to your skin. Everyone touches a soap dispenser with dirty hands, after all. That means there’s even more to cleanse away, and if you have to go back for more mid-wash, you’ll have scrub for even longer. It’s just a frustrating, endless cycle. Insert: touch-free soap dispensers. Not those ugly, wonky ones you see in some public restrooms that never work, but a cute, trusty one that shoppers love!

Get the Secura Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser (originally $39) now starting at just $31 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as March 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2020 but are subject to change.

So we know an automatic soap dispenser is great for keeping things extra hygienic, but this one has even more benefits. It’s made for foaming soap — our favorite — which means you’ll waste less per wash and have to refill less often, making your supply last longer. It’s less likely to clog drains too! Don’t have any foaming soap? You can DIY! Just take a regular liquid soap and dilute it with water — one part soap to three parts water. Done!

This ultra-low noise, battery-operated soap dispenser comes in three colors made to complement your home or workplace. There’s white, black and blue. Each has a partially clear body too, which not only looks modern, but helps you see how much soap remains!

Get the Secura Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser (originally $39) now starting at just $31 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as March 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2020 but are subject to change.

So, how exactly does this Secura dispenser work? It uses an infrared motion sensor that will detect your hand from as far away as two inches, meaning you won’t risk accidentally coming into direct contact with it. No more having to flail in front of it to get it to recognize motion!

Shoppers say this soap dispenser is a life-saver. It’s so easy to use and actually makes washing their hands fun, which is a huge plus right now considering how often we’re doing it. Remember, the CDC recommends washing for at least 20 seconds at a time, every time!

Get the Secura Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser (originally $39) now starting at just $31 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as March 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2020 but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Secura here and other soap dispensers available at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

See more tips and information from the CDC here.

While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!