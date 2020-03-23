This Trusty 3-Piece Cleaning Set Is on Sale and in Stock

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

All of our cleaning products are dwindling, seemingly by the second. We want to make them last, especially with how tricky it is to do real-life shopping these days — but this is kind of the time we need them the most. We need to keep our hands and any high-touch surfaces extra clean and sanitized — with no room to become lax about it!

If you’re thinking about braving the overly crowded and understocked grocery store, convenience store or local market for some new soap or sanitizer, take a step back. It’s not worth it — especially not when you can shop online (and on sale)! We’re here to make sure you can stay stocked up without having to endanger yourself or anyone else during these unpredictable times.

Protecting yourself (and others) doesn’t require a medical degree or any super special, super expensive tools or accessories. Looking for tips? The CDC is the place. It instructs us to avoid close contact with others, sick or not, and wash our hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time — “especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.” Try singing the chorus of your favorite song to make sure you hit that time minimum! No soap? Grab a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and rub it between hands until dry.

Another important tip is cleaning and disinfecting, not only your hands, but everything around you. That means cell phones, tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks. The cleaner the things are around you, the less likely you are to spread germs and toxins when you inevitably forget not to touch your face! We know we’re guilty.

Now, cleaning products are, to no one’s surprise, selling out fast and often — so when you spot a good deal, it’s time to make moves. We’ll take care of the spotting, you take care of the acting! Go, go!