Put Your Best Foot Forward for Valentine’s Day in These Adorable Heels

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and you may be stressing out about what you’re going to wear for the big night. Whether you’re heading out on a date with your special someone or just hanging with girlfriends, this is a holiday that’s always fun to dress up for.

We’re leaning into the Valentine’s vibes and pulling out our most glam pieces that make Us feel flirty and fabulous. To top off the look, a killer pair of heels is essential! One of our favorite options right now are these buckled beauties from Chinese Laundry. Not only are they appropriate for the upcoming holiday, but they’re destined to become a year-round staple.

Even someone that doesn’t enjoy wearing heels will absolutely love the Rumor sandals. The stacked block heel offers the right amount of height (just over three inches). If there were any extra height here, it could run the risk of being seriously unpleasant to wear for long periods of time. They also have a wide adjustable ankle strap that’s fastened with a chic buckle.

These block heels are as stylish as it gets. Sure, the design is simple — but can look elevated with virtually any outfit that they’re paired with. They come in a variety of colors and materials depending on what your preference is. Our three favorite hues that are fitting for the romantic moment are the light peachy sherbert pair, the nude suede pair and the cream lizard-print pair. There are 11 different colors in total that range from your standard black to an adorable baby blue, which would make a simple jeans and T-shirt ensemble truly pop.

Shoppers overwhelmingly agree that these heels are “comfortable,” and that they can wear them to major events where dancing is involved (like weddings). One reviewer said that they “wore them with two different dresses and they totally made the outfit,” and we can completely see why. They’re incredibly versatile and can polish off virtually any look.

These Chinese Laundry heels are also being sold at an amazing and affordable price point, proving that you don’t have to drain your bank account to get a sleek and sophisticated pair of heels. Even if you are just picking these up for Valentine’s Day, you will quickly get your money’s worth with these heels!

