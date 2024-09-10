Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve always been enamored with celebrity ad campaigns, but even more than the glamorous finished product, I’m super interested with what goes on behind the scenes. (Maybe that’s why I love reality TV so much…) Getting a special glance at what goes into the creation of a specific makeup or hair look sets my heart a flutter. Plus, it puts new and noteworthy celebrity-loved products on my radar. You can imagine my excitement when I saw Chrissy Teigen post an inside look of her latest shoot on Instagram, and I was even more thrilled to see the exact lip product her makeup artist, Billie Gene, used to get the most perfect baby pink pout: The Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon.

As someone who has recently become obsessed with lip liners (they really are the key to defining and volumizing your pout, sans gloss), this new formula from Ilia really piqued my interest. A cross between a lip liner and a creamy lipstick, this multi-action lippie feels like a hydrating lipstick — which is in part thanks to seaweed extract, hyaluronic acid and rosehip oil, three ultra-nourishing hydrators — yet offers a super precise application that I’ve only experienced with a true lip liner.

Get the Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon for $26 at Sephora!

It makes sense that Gene would use this crayon on Teigen for a long shoot day, considering its 12 hour longevity and richly pigmented color. While there are plenty of colors to choose from, I adore Pink Door, the soft pink Teigen is wearing. The neutral hue leaves behind an effortless baby pink pop that flatters all skin tones.

Teigen is far from the only person that has quickly fallen head over heels for this product. It only launched a few months ago, and hundreds of Sephora shoppers have already waxed poetic about the long-lasting, moisturizing formula. “Beautiful color, beautiful application due to its width, and nice staying power! This is a definite – go to – every day – throw it on lipstick,” one happy customer writes. Another mentions that the crayon has simplified her routine and she appreciates that its especially convenient for on-the-go use.

If you’ve been seeking the ideal soft pink lipstick, want a hybrid lippie that will condense your routine or simply want a trusty, long-lasting formula, The Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon could be the exact thing you need. The real question is, which of the 12 shades will you choose?

