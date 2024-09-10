Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo is always giving her best product recommendations to the girls. Not only does she share them on her Amazon Livestreams, she’ll also reveal some hidden gems on her hit comedy podcast, Giggly Squad, which she does with friend and comedian Hannah Berner. Her latest product favorite she revealed is a body exfoliator that comes from a Courtney Cox-used brand.

In a podcast episode, DeSorbo described her version of a girl shower from start to finish. She said that she starts with oiling her hair, then washes it, shaves then and exfoliates using the Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator. Clearly a favorite of stars, Cox uses the brand’s body wash in her showers as well. The exfoliator isn’t just a favorite of DeSorbos though, shoppers are saying they’re “obsessed” with it as well, with over 1,000 bottles of it bought within the last month.

Get the Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

One thing the reality star did say she likes about the exfoliator is that it’s “natural, clean beauty and vegan,” so you can feel good about putting it on your body. It also however has an effective exfoliating formula, which uses volcanic pumice to remove debris, AHA and BHA to help exfoliate and even out the skin’s texture and niacinamide to help strengthen the skin’s barrier.

From oily to dry, the exfoliator works well on all skin types. It also has a pleasant and refreshing eucalyptus smell that’s not over-taking. The brand recommends using it 1 to 2 times a week to achieve soft and clean skin, to massage it all over the body and to rinse well after use.

This five-star reviewer who was “skeptical” before buying it, ended up loving “everything about” it.

“I went ahead and did it anyway and do NOT regret it,” they said. “The smell, the effectiveness, you only need a little so the bottle lasts a long time. Splurge a little and get it, so worth it.”

Upgrade your next girl shower with the exfoliator that Paige DeSorbo loves and from a brand that’s Courtney Cox-approved. It comes in $30, but for its clean, effective and skin-healthy formula, it’s so worth it.

See it: Get the Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

