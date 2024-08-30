Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

According to TikTok (and this viral video in particular), it’s officially Gilmore Girls season! That means that while cozying up and re-watching the nostalgic hit WB show, you can also treat yourself to some French skincare that’s been approved by one of those show’s stars: Lauren Graham.

The actress listed the Homeoplasmine Magic Cream as one of the things she “can’t live without” in an interview with The Strategist. She said she’s “obsessed” with it because it’s “good to use on planes.”

“This is one of those things that, if you’re traveling, is very light,” she said. “You can use it as a face mask, as a lip balm, for flyaways.”

The cream isn’t just beloved by Graham though. It’s adored by Amazon shoppers as well. Five-star reviewers like this one say this multipurpose cream is “better than Vaseline” — and it’s just $28.

A time and space saver, this French magic cream goes beyond just being a fantastic moisturizer — it’s a jack-of-all-trades-use product. It works for a litany of things, but I’ll name a few: chapped lips, sunburns, bug bites, dry patches, eczema and more. It’s that product that’s a must-stock in both your medicine cabinet and your purse.

Clearly catching the attention of Amazon shoppers, over 600 tubes of it have been bought in the last month. It’s also garnered a few hundred five-star ratings from shoppers as well.

One reviewer called it their “go-to multipurpose balm” and said they’ve been “consistently” using it in their skincare routine as a “hydrating lip balm or to moisturize dry spots during winter.”

“I love that it doesn’t have any scent and it stays long when applied. It’s not tacky and heavy, plus I love that it’s packaged in a tube for easy storage or to just plop it in a bag. If you have chapped lips, especially in the cold seasons, then get this! It will keep it moisturized and repair it overnight.”

Not only can you use this $28 French magic cream for multiple uses and ailments, you can also multitask with it and use it while watching Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls. Or you can use it the Graham way as “a nice moisturizer” while sipping some vodka on your next plane trip.

