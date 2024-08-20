Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sex and the City is one of those shows that will never go out of style. Not only are the relationships still relatable in the current dating landscape, so is Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion sense. If you consider yourself a Carrie as well, keep scrolling because we rounded up 15 Amazon dresses she would totally approve of.

Whether you plan to use them for date nights with your “Big” or brunches with the girls, we’ve found a dress for you below. We’ve found several dresses that are lookalikes from her scenes in the show like this newspaper-print dress and this mini style she wore a version of in a scene. We also found floral styles that embrace the character’s feminine and flirty side, so you can embrace yours too. Happy shopping!

15 Sex and the City-Inspired Dresses on Amazon That Would Be Carrie Bradshaw-Approved

1. One Cosmopolitan, Please! We could definitely see Carrie wearing this ruffle detail mini dress while chatting with girls and sipping on a Cosmopolitan!

2. Flirty Florals: Perfect for a first date, this bodycon midi dress is made with a beautiful floral fabric and ruched detailing!

3. Sexy in Sequins: Perfect for swanky parties, this sequin maxi dress features a sexy deep neck design, open back and drawstring tie!

4. Sleek and Simple: This gray mini dress, featuring an overlapped hem and crew neckline, looks exactly like one Carrie wore in the show!

5. So Vogue: Emulate Carrie’s chic writer aesthetic with this mini shirt dress with writing detail on the fabric and a waist-enhancing design!

6. Really Cute Ruffles: Go out for a night of dancing in this ruffled mini dress that features a flared skirt that’ll twist and turn with you on the dance floor!

7. Designer Style: With its body-skimming design and intricate floral appliques, this JW Pei dress looks way more expensive than it is!

8. Beauty Is Fleeting: Beauty is fleeting, but this gorgeous pink and green floral slip dress is forever!

9. New York Nights: This stunning sequin and fringe mini dress was made for a special night out on the town!

10. A Big Deal: Go on date nights with your Big or Aidan in this cute bodycon mini dress that’s made of a soft and stretchy polyester and elastane fabric blend!

11. Bright Lights, Date City: Go from a first date to drinks with the girls after in this asymmetrical midi dress that comes in several gorgeous colors!

12. Crochet Cutie: We could see Carrie wearing this cute crochet mini dress for weekends spent in the Hamptons!

13. The Naked Dress: Have your infamous naked dress moment in this sexy nude pink satin mini dress!

14. Paris Perfection: When you’re ready for your Paris era (or at least a vacation), you’ll want to grab this elegant drop waist dress with a flowy skirt and bust-enhancing top!

15. Front Page News: Recreate Carrie’s iconic newspaper print dress with this midi style that’d pair perfectly with some vintage designer heels!