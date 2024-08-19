Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you’re a working mom or a stay-at-home mom, that doesn’t mean you can’t look like a rich mom — fake it till you make it, right? If you want to look elevated and chic while making it through your day, you’re going to need the best rich mom wardrobe. Fortunately, Amazon is a treasure trove for finding new pieces to add to your wardrobe.

To help you find the best options, we scoured the retailer to save you time. We scrolled through hundreds of items and rounded up the 15 best rich mom transitional outfits, from matching sets to pleated dresses, all under $40!

1. A Versatile Matching Set: You can’t go wrong with a two-piece set when you want to look put together. This one from Anrabess has a lightweight sweater-like design that is perfect for spring with boots on the drop of temperatures.

2. Striped Cardigan: Every rich mom has a go-to cardigan, and this one will be your favorite. It has a classic cream hue that’s decorated with bold stones and stunning gold buttons. Snag it for $36!

3. Chic Shorts: The Verdusa High-Waist Pleated Shorts are the perfect transitional piece. You can wear them in the summer with a tank, and a jacket or sweater when it gets cool out.

4. A Button Down for Any Occasion: The beauty of a button down shirt is that you can style it a handful of ways. For summer, you can wear it as a cover up or with your favorite pair of denim shorts. And for fall, pair it with jeans or a skirt. Need a pick? We love the Hotouch Striped Button-Up Shirt, just $20!

5. A preppy Tennis Skirt: Whether you hit the court or not, a tennis skirt is an excellent addition to your wardrobe. Not only can you wear it to get a workout in, but you can dress it up with a light sweater as summer winds down.

6. Lightweight Sweater Vest: This breathable sweater vest is another transitional piece that we can’t stop eyeing. It features cap sleeves, a v-neck and is available in an array of colors.

7. Loose Pants: Being comfortable doesn’t have to look lazy; that’s where the Anrabess wide-leg pants come in. They’re loose and have a comfortable fit made for laying on the couch or moving around easily while you do chores.

8. A Casual Jumpsuit: This casual jumpsuit has a wide-leg design that gives it an elevated detail. Best part? It has pockets!

9. Layer It Up: Have a few of these $18 tank tops on hand as a transitional piece. They look great on their own, but also in styles with sweaters and jackets.

10. Sleek and Silky: Silk slip skirts look elegant no matter how you style them. The Modegal A-Line Midi Skirt flatters all figures, thanks to the elastic waistband.

11. Pretty Pleats: This midi dress has pleats all around it to give it a rich mom aesthetic. We love that the dress is comfortable enough to wear all day, even when it’s warm out.

12. Basic, But Not So Basic Belts: This pack of three belts come with all the rich mom colors you need: Black, white and camel brown. Having classic accessories can make your outfit look expensive instantly. Get all three belts for $26!

13. A Durable Pair of Denim: A good pair of jeans doesn’t have to cost a fortune — you can get this top-rated pair from Lee for $29!

14. A Travel Look to Carry Into Fall: This set includes a comfortable cargo jogger and loose-fitting top that you can layer over a tank if you get too warm.

15. A Printed Sweater: This button-front sweater easily transitions between seasons. Even though it keeps you warm, you can wear it open with a bodysuit or tank top in the spring and summer.