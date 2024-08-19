Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re not saying it’s fall, but it’s practically fall. Beach days are over, the kids are back in school, people are tired of grilling and everyone’s gearing up their autumn wardrobes. We couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming season, especially since fall fashion is (arguably) the best of all. An abundance of layers, burgundy hues, textured fabrics, muted tones and relaxed-fitting styles are just a few things we’re looking forward to!

But if you’re not feeling sneakers and aren’t quite ready for boots, what’s one to do? We found a solution that will have you ready for fall in an instant. Yes, folks, we’re talking about fall sandals. Fall sandals are exactly what they sound like — sandals without the summery flair. They come in brown and black tones and typically include some suede, but no fall sandal is exactly the same!

We gathered some top styles from stores like Amazon, Vince Camuto and Zappos, all of which are comfier than your sneakers and will make you the trendsetter of your friend group. You can thank Us later!

1. All braided: How darling are these comfy bestsellers? You can grab them in nude, black, camel brown or white, all of which are the perfect fall slip-ons — $33 at Amazon!

2. Franco Sarto: You can’t go wrong with Franco Sarto sandals, especially when they’re a wedge and slide hybrid with raffia material around the foot — originally $110, now $70 at Zappos!

3. Twisted . . . in a good way: We adore the mixed material style of this sandal! The classy straps, atypical design and woven heel column give it an artistic flair — originally $99, now $90 at Vince Camuto!

4. Half off: Maybe it’s the color or maybe it’s the trendy woven pattern, but either way, these sandals scream ‘late-summer barbecue’ and ‘early fall football game’ — originally $130, now $65 at Sam Edelman!

5. Surprise find: We didn’t expect to find such a classy black platform sandal for just $13! Wear it with everything from dresses and shorts to jeans and flowy pants — $13 at Walmart!

6. Sophisticated gal: This Italian leather sandal should be much more expensive than it is. An eco-knit upper paired with an ortholite midsole effortlessly combines comfort, seasonality and style — $60 at Quince!

7. Cole Haan: If you love a steal, you’re going to love these ultra-comfy sporty shoes that merge slides, sneakers and sandals in one. Goldtone buckles and detailed stitching make these totally luxe — originally $160, now $60 at Zappos!

8. Dainty feet: Strappy and chic, these Dolce Vita memory foam sandals will be your new go-to. They have thin straps and a small wedge for a minimalist style — $69 at Zappos!

9. Office attire: These ankle strap wedges couldn’t be easier to dress up or down depending on the occasion. We love the taupe variety, especially since it’s made of a faux suede material — originally $61, now $16 on Amazon!

10. Coffee date: Why choose between a rubber sole, espadrille platform and a raffia upper when you can have it all? We see why one reviewer “can’t take them off” — originally $59, now $35 on Amazon!