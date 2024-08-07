Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s something about the summer-to-fall transition that’s both exciting and confusing, especially when it comes to shopping for clothes. Nobody knows quite what the next few months will feel like temperature-wise, so it’s always a bit of a gamble.

But who wants to buy a bunch of new clothes, only to have it be a warmer or cooler-than-usual transition season and therefore unsuitable for the new selects? We’re not a fan of that either, so we’ll be doing a late-summer restock with clothes that work equally for August and November while elevating your look in the process!

These dresses, lightweight sweaters, tops and accessories come from some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, Abercrombie & Fitch and Spanx, so let’s jump in!

Dresses

1. Button-up front: Reviewers can’t get enough of this casual dress with ruffle sleeves . . . we can’t either, especially the classy black variety!

2. Maxi style: This classy dress has Swiss dots and lantern sleeves that make it a winner in our books, especially the apricot-colored hue.

3. Total steal: We can’t believe this trendy lantern-sleeve dress is only $13! It’s a bestseller for a reason.

4. Printed skirt: Instead of wearing a top and skirt, wear this dress that looks like a set! Grab it in one of four different colors.

Light Sweaters

5. Favorite cardigan: Everyone needs a go-to cardigan that they can wear with everything. We just found ours!

6. Lightweight crew: Looking for a sweater you can style for summer, fall and winter? Meet your new fave at Frank and Oak!

7. Classy look: Flare sleeves give this summery Amazon sweater a twist of fall. Dress it up or down with a quick change of bottoms!

8. Crowd favorite: An open front makes this long-sleeve cardigan sweater the ideal layering piece, especially for late summer.

Tops

9. Off-the-shoulder style: You may not even need a bra with this Abercrombie & Fitch top. Wear it with jeans or a midi skirt!

10. Buttery soft: This ultra-stretchy Spanx tank just arrived in the mail and we couldn’t be more excited! Layer it with a cardigan.

11. Sporty chic: Headed to the court? Even if you’re not, this long-sleeve athletic top has UPF 50+ for protection all year round.

12. High neck: Something about a mock neck and partial cap sleeve design screams transitional weather. It’s bound to sell out!

13. Crochet trims: An organic cotton and recycled nylon blend make this one-of-a-kind crochet tank sustainable, too!

Accessories

14. So timeless: We ordered ours! This classy compact wallet from Minor History can be carried on its own or fit into your purse.

15. Sunny days: Luckily, rich mom sunglasses aren’t seasonal. You can wear this pair on the beach or in the snow!

16. Michael Kors: While the white bag may scream summer, this pink and gold variety will be “in” 365 days a year.