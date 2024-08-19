Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re walking around saying, “je ne sais quoi,” you’re probably finished watching the first half of the fourth season of Emily in Paris (the second half is coming on September 12!). We can’t stop gushing over the fashion looks from the show. From her extravagant outfits to her love triangle with Gabriel and Alfie, Emily is truly an unforgettable character.

In an interview with Netflix, actress Lily Collins told the streaming service about her character’s outfits for the fourth season. “There was something more European-inspired in her outfits, which is something that I’m very much inspired by,” Collins said. “I felt like Emily had graduated fashion class and came back this year with a bit more tenacity and strength in her fashion choices, different brands that she’s choosing, and we drew in different inspirations.”

While we can’t just pop over to Paris to shop her looks, we can channel them with lookalikes found online. Right now, we’re eyeing the JW Pei Women’s Joy Shoulder Bag, which is just $89 and looks similar to this Ozias Panther bag she carried in the show.

Get the JW Pei Women’s Joy Shoulder Bag for $89 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

The JW Pei Women’s Joy Shoulder Bag is made of vegan leather and recycled plastic bottles. The shoulder bag features a magnetic snap closure and a sleek design to match any look. In the show, Emily wore a black, white and red outfit featuring a leather blazer with a button-up shirt and floral tie. For makeup? A red lipstick to match her jacket. Her shoulder bag was the cherry on top!

This shoulder bag has received over 1,300 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it “looks expensive,” “always gets compliments” and is “worth a little splurge.” Make sure to grab yours before it’s gone!

