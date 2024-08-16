Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We get it: we all want to live out our best European-chic lives even if we can’t go to Europe this summer. Whether heading to a wedding or attending a party, the perfect European boutique-inspired dress can help you feel like a rich mom. What’s more, if you’re looking for great, euro-inspired dresses to add to your rotation, we’re here to help!
From edgy minis to flowy maxis, finding a European boutique-inspired dresses that will help you exude vintage, luxe vibes is easy. We rounded up 15 European boutique-style dresses that will help you live a vintage Italian summer — read on to see our picks!
1. Pristine Queen: We love this AlvaQ mini dress because of its cheeky torso cutout and 27 fun colors — was $46, now just $31!
2. Fine China: This Blencot floral print maxi dress has puffy long sleeves for a fashion-forward item that will become a compliment magnet for you — was $41, now just $26!
3. Prints, Please: This Aofur mini dress has decadent embroidery and this eye-catching paisley print is to die for — just $97!
4. Ladies Who Lunch: For the girl who likes to look polished and put together no matter what, this Merokeety sweater dress is great for fall and winter occasions — just $40!
5. Designer Look-a-Like: This Roiii baroque dress has the loveliest puffy sleeves and comes in a few bright colors — just $94!
6. Boho Vibes: If you like boho-inspired pieces, you’ll love this Zesica halter maxi dress — just $40!
7. Neutral Realness: This Dokotoo smocked mini dress has a simple shape and cute and we are obsessed with its long sleeves — just $34!
8. Bloom! You can coordinate this Prettygarden floral one shoulder maxi dress with sleek sandals or heels for a verastile ensemble — just $47!
9. Flowy and Flirty: This Btfbm Swiss dot mini dress is so airy and pretty — we love the dimension an contrast it has — was $44, now just $35!
10. Edgy Mama: For the girl who needs a light, easy summer alternative, this Chicgal strapless sundress is right up your alley — was $28, now just $23!
11. Formal Ready: This Petal & Pup midi dress has a decadent floral print and design that we’re sure you’ll gravitate towards — just $89!
12. Pleats on Pleats: We can’t get enough of this Zoe and Claire mixed media dress because of its sleek pleating and striking color — just $88!
13. Drama, Drama, Drama: This Scoop pleated handkerchief hem dress uses pleats and a long-sleeve style for a refined, fashion-forward garment — just $36!
14. Extravagance Only: This Free Assembly mini shirtdress has a sharp belt to help accentuate your waist and it comes in four neutral colors — just $32!
15. Tied Up: If you need a showstopper that does the talking for you without yelling, this BCBGeneration tie sleeve mini dress is perfect — was $98, now just $79!