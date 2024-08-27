Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just when we thought we had left most of our favorite trends in the early 2000s, another one resurfaced. Although clogs aren’t new, social media is causing them to gain more traction. We couldn’t resist stocking our closets in anticipation of fall with the Birkenstock clogs that cool fashion girls like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Zoë Kravitz wear. Right now, you can get them on sale at Gilt. And unlike the past few seasons, they’re in stock!

The Birkenstock Boston VL Suede & Shearling Clog is made with quality materials, such as stone coin suede and shearling, silver-tone hardware and a sheepskin lining made in Germany. The manmade soles help to support feet whether you’re at home or walking outdoors. The sheepskin lining also cushions feet and keeps them warm, even in frigid temps. But shoppers also say they don’t make your feet overheat in the summer — they’re truly a versatile pair of shoes that deserve a spot in your closet.

Get the Birkenstock Boston VL Suede & Shearling Clog for $160 (originally $170) at Gilt!

Shoppers also love the beloved clogs. And while the shoes have yet to accumulate ratings on Gilt, they have glowing ratings at multiple other retailers.

“Keeps my toes cozy and warm” a Nordstrom shopper said. “I recently picked these Birkenstock Shearling Lined Clogs up in the adorable Lavender Suede color and I’m so glad I did. These clogs are so toasty and warm. I live in Arizona so this clog keeps my feet plenty warm for the winter months and looks super cute with jeans and even leggings.”

“Great for plantar fasciitis,” another shared. “I’m a runner and have been fighting a stubborn case of plantar fasciitis. I’ve found that Birkenstocks are the only shoes that I can wear without pain. I wear these mostly around the house but they are so comfortable I’ve been venturing outside in them.”

A final reviewer wrote: “This is my 6th pair of Birkenstocks. My posture, my arches, my legs and feet feel amazing in them. Be it the Arizona sandal or the Boston clog. These sandals are perfect. Wearing thong sandals causes bunions. Want to improve your bunions, get these babies.”

Hurry and stock up well before fall on these celebrity clogs while you can.

