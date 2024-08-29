Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria is nearly 50 years old, but we truly never would’ve guessed it! The stunning starlet’s skin is so young and healthy-looking, we can barely see any fine lines — and she’s now revealing her skincare secret.
In a video with Vogue, the mom-of-one shared her “hottest mom” beauty routine, which consisted of both luxe and drugstore beauty staples. Our eyes, however, were fixed on the hyaluronic acid serum she uses, since her skin is so flawless. Come to find out, it’s the L’Oreal Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum that’s on sale for $22 on Amazon.
“I taught the world how to say hyaluronic acid,” Longoria said, referencing her work in an ad for the brand. “This hyaluronic acid is for plumping, refreshing, filling in those fine lines.”
Get the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum (Originally $36) on sale for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2024, but are subject to change.
We have to assume that Longoria loves this serum because of its potent concentration of hyaluronic acid, coming in at 1.5%. For those who don’t know, hyaluronic acid is a super hydrator for the skin, helping it to retain as much moisture as possible, promoting collagen production, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles and so much more. The serum also contains hyaluronic acid in different sizes (yes, that’s a thing!), such as micro level, which sinks deep into the skin, and macro level, which helps to hydrate the skin’s surface.
The brand says that after one week of use, you’ll visibly start to see smoother and plumper skin. The serum has a lightweight, non-sticky texture and fragrance-free formula that easily seeps into the skin and blends well with other products. To top it off, it’s also paraben and dye-free, as well as allergy tested.
A top-selling beauty product on Amazon, the serum has been bought over 10,000 times within the last month and has over 34,200 five-star ratings.
One of those shoppers went as far as to say it “performs like serums 5x its cost,” while another reviewer said that “deep wrinkles” on the sides of their cheeks are “pretty much gone” after using it.
Seeing that Longoria barely has any wrinkles at all, we have to imagine this hyaluronic acid serum really does work. You can now score it on sale for 44% off on Amazon!
