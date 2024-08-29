Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria is nearly 50 years old, but we truly never would’ve guessed it! The stunning starlet’s skin is so young and healthy-looking, we can barely see any fine lines — and she’s now revealing her skincare secret.

In a video with Vogue, the mom-of-one shared her “hottest mom” beauty routine, which consisted of both luxe and drugstore beauty staples. Our eyes, however, were fixed on the hyaluronic acid serum she uses, since her skin is so flawless. Come to find out, it’s the L’Oreal Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum that’s on sale for $22 on Amazon.

“I taught the world how to say hyaluronic acid,” Longoria said, referencing her work in an ad for the brand. “This hyaluronic acid is for plumping, refreshing, filling in those fine lines.”

Get the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum (Originally $36) on sale for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 15 Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Dresses From Amazon That Start at $16 Sex and the City is one of those shows that will never go out of style. Not only are the relationships still relatable in the current dating landscape, so is Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion sense. If you consider yourself a Carrie as well, keep scrolling because we rounded up 15 Amazon dresses she would totally approve […]

We have to assume that Longoria loves this serum because of its potent concentration of hyaluronic acid, coming in at 1.5%. For those who don’t know, hyaluronic acid is a super hydrator for the skin, helping it to retain as much moisture as possible, promoting collagen production, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles and so much more. The serum also contains hyaluronic acid in different sizes (yes, that’s a thing!), such as micro level, which sinks deep into the skin, and macro level, which helps to hydrate the skin’s surface.

The brand says that after one week of use, you’ll visibly start to see smoother and plumper skin. The serum has a lightweight, non-sticky texture and fragrance-free formula that easily seeps into the skin and blends well with other products. To top it off, it’s also paraben and dye-free, as well as allergy tested.

A top-selling beauty product on Amazon, the serum has been bought over 10,000 times within the last month and has over 34,200 five-star ratings.

One of those shoppers went as far as to say it “performs like serums 5x its cost,” while another reviewer said that “deep wrinkles” on the sides of their cheeks are “pretty much gone” after using it.

Related: 15 Fall-in-Italy Dresses You'd Never Expect to Find on Amazon If you’re lucky enough to travel to Italy in the fall, you’re lucky enough. The summer tourist craze is over, the weather has cooled down a bit, wine tasting is in full swing and truffle season has started. What could be better than that? While traveling to Italy during the fall is typically less expensive […]

Seeing that Longoria barely has any wrinkles at all, we have to imagine this hyaluronic acid serum really does work. You can now score it on sale for 44% off on Amazon!

See it: Get the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum (Originally $36) on sale for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from L’Oreal Paris here and more hyaluronic acid serums here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 15 European Boutique-Style Dresses That Will Help You Have a 'Vintage Italian Summer' We get it: we all want to live out our best European-chic lives even if we can’t go to Europe this summer. Whether heading to a wedding or attending a party, the perfect European boutique-inspired dress can help you feel like a rich mom. What’s more, if you’re looking for great, euro-inspired dresses to add […]