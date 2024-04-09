Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s not often we see a celebrity talk about a product they love . . . outside of it being a promotion of their own brand or an endorsement deal. So when we see that kind of honesty, it’s really refreshing. Courteney Cox is an example of this candor, revealing her go-to body wash — and no, it’s not from her own brand.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar on the self-care products she swears by, the Friends star shared that the body wash she “always” uses is the Nécessaire The Body Wash. Cox has a brand of her own, Homecourt, that focuses around non-toxic home cleaning products that also smell really good; we have to assume she knows a good smelling cleansing product when she sees one!

After taking a look at both the product’s ingredients and shopper reviews, we can certainly see why it’s a favorite of Cox’s. Firstly, beyond just being a body wash, it has good-for-your-skin ingredients such as niacinamide, vitamins, omegas and plant surfactants. They all come together to help hydrate the skin and protect its barrier, all while giving it a good wash. Plus, it’s also hypoallergenic!

Another reason we have to assume this product has secured a place in Cox’s shower is because of its luxurious scent. It’s made with the brand’s signature sandalwood fragrance that reviewers say is like a “luxury hotel spa!”

The body wash has a growing fan base of shoppers too. Over 800 bottles have been purchased in the last month alone, with many of those shoppers coming back to leave a five-star rating and review. One of those shoppers called this body wash “nourishing and meditative.”

“If you’re the type of person to enjoy self-care rituals, to wind down from a long day or start a groggy morning off right, this is a great body wash!” they said. “The wash is also very nourishing and hydrating to the skin. I never experienced any irritation, but it always left me feeling very clean.”

Lastly, we know Cox has to appreciate how good both the body wash and the brand are for the planet. The body wash itself has a 100% bio-resin HDPE bottle. The brand is also certified climate neutral and plastic neutral, and is a 1% For the Planet member as well.

This is truly one of those rare occasions where a celebrity gives Us the real tea on the products they really love. Want to try the Cox-approved gel body cleanser for yourself? You can find the body wash that reviewers say can “induce a meditative state” for just $25 on Amazon.

