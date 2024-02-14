Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Body wash is more than just about smelling fresh when you come out of the shower. It’s about scrubbing yourself until you feel squeaky clean, enjoying those fun suds and bubbles, and relaxing. Self-care is important, after all! But if you find that your body wash just isn’t doing its thing and leaving you with rough, uncomfortable skin, it might be time to move on.

For anyone dealing with dull, dry skin that just feels uncomfortable to live in (and scrubs won’t help), a good body wash is just what the doctor ordered. But you don’t have time to sit and try a ton of different washes. That’s totally fine, because we found one that’ll improve your skin’s texture and plump it up considerably in just one shower.

This gel-based, all-natural cleanser comes in to die for scents like Bergamot & Hinoki, Black Rose & Oud, and Santal & Vetiver. It lathers up beautifully, and you can feel it working as it goes on. Plus, there are no artificial colors or other harmful ingredients to harm your skin.

Get the Salt & Stone Antioxidant-Rich Body Wash for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Most importantly, when you use this body wash, the niacinamide and hyaluronic acid penetrate to plump up your skin to make it look like you’ve been taking milk baths and lathering up with the most top of the line products possible. Plus, the antioxidants inside are well worth taking some time out of your schedule for.

This sudsy soap is one of the better cleansers we can recommend for anyone suffering through tight, dry skin that’s in desperate need of a reset. For just $36, be sure and snag one for yourself as well, because there’s no doubt the whole family will want to share this one as soon as they get wind of how well it works.

