While sweatpants have found their way into the fashion world recently, they still typically don’t fit the dress code anywhere but inside your house. And since most of Us would still prefer the coziness of sweatpants over a pair of leather pants, for example, we have to get crafty to find pants for our wardrobe that are just as comfy. Well, I officially found a pair of linen pants for summer that reviewers say feel like “elevated sweatpants” but are still “so chic.”

The Anrabess Linen Palazzo Pants will give you the cozy feel of your favorite loungewear pieces but the look of a stylish pair of pants. What makes them even better than a hot pair of sweatpants in summer is their linen fabric, which gives them a breathable feel — perfect for sweaty summer days. The linen fabric is mixed with rayon as well, which makes them extra soft and gives them a flattering drape on the body.

More than just being made of a cooling fabric for warmer months, the pants also have a flattering design. They feature a cropped hem, with an overall fit that’s relaxed and breezy. However, they do have a thick and stretchy high waistline with a drawstring closure, which reviewers say helps with “tummy support.”

Out of the thousands of pants that are on the retailer’s site, these have earned a place on Amazon’s bestseller list in the casual pants and capris department. Like many of us planning out our summer wardrobe, over 1,000 shoppers have decided to buy these pants in just the last month. On top of that, these pants have racked up over 700 five-star ratings, with several praise-worthy reviews to go along with them.

“Call your moms, grandmas, aunts, sisters and daughters!” one shopper exclaimed. “These are lightweight, comfortable and honestly a curvy girls dream during the summer!”

To top it all off, these comfy linen pants are now on sale for 43% off, which means you can score them for just $28 on Amazon. And if you end up loving them in one color, you can buy them in another, as they come in 16 total — and they won’t burn a hole in your pocket!

See it: Get the Anrabess High-Waist Linen Cropped Palazzo Pants (originally $50) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Anrabess here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!