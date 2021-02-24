Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Skincare products tend to take time and discipline for Us to see any type of significant results, and it’s only natural to get impatient while waiting for the glow-up! In a perfect world, all of our skincare serums and treatments would deliver the results we want and youthful, glowing complexions in a matter of days! But unfortunately, that’s simply not the reality we live in.

Yes, anti-aging products require consistent use to see noticeable results — but what if we told you we found a serum that can help lift and firm up your skin in just 30 minutes after your first application? It sounds unbelievable, but the Uplift Firming Serum from City Beauty just may be able to make miracles happen! Right now, you can pick up a bottle (or three!) for an amazing discount. The more you spend, the more you save — you’ll score $26 off one bottle, $66 off two bottles and a whopping $108 off three bottles. Interested? Keep reading for more!

Get the Uplift Firming Serum (originally $85) on sale with free shipping for just $59 at City Beauty — online exclusive offer!

You may be wondering exactly how the Uplift Firming Serum helps achieve these incredible firming results. It’s simple: The formula utilizes ingredients that can help “energize” your skin by reinvigorating it to bring back life it may have lost over the years. As we get older, or skin loses elasticity and the proper natural support it requires to stay taut and firm. It’s not just about building up more collagen into your skin, which is an ingredient commonly used in anti-aging products. It’s about giving your skin cells the energy they need to tighten back up and support the production of collagen and elastin that the skin has been lacking.

That’s where Marine-Derived Bacillus Ferment comes into play! The Uplift Firming Serum relies on this ingredient, sourced from below the ocean’s surface, to help your skin restore itself back to its youthful glory! Thanks to this handy hack in the serum’s formula, you may see impressive results in as little as 30 minutes. Reviewers are proudly standing behind this claim: They note their skin instantly feels “tighter, lifted, more hydrated,” which is always the ultimate goal. Over time, the fine lines can disappear and deeper wrinkles may look significantly less prominent — all from this one product!

Shoppers are thrilled, reporting that their skin looks “the way it did 10-15 years ago”! In order to see such major changes, many would need to shell out big bucks for a pricey cosmetic procedure. Luckily, this serum uses the power of nature to get your skin fully recharged and ready to take on the world! If you want to give the Uplift Firming Serum a try, now is the absolute best time. As mentioned, you can opt to buy one bottle — or splurge on three and save even more.

Oh, and the best part? Trying this City Beauty serum is totally risk-free! If you don’t see results, you have up to 60 days to get a full refund of your purchase. That truly goes to show how confident the brand is that your skin will look completely transformed — even after just the first use!

